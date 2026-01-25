Girl spotted sitting on HelloRide bicycle basket while boy cycles in CCK, netizens slam their ‘immaturity’

girl sitting bicycle basket

Latest News Singapore

Renting two bicycles isn't that expensive, right?

By - 25 Jan 2026, 12:09 pm

Netizens slam behaviour after girl spotted sitting on HelloRide bicycle basket

On 18 Jan, a post uploaded to the Singapura Channel Facebook group sparked huge debate amongst netizens.

The post contained a photo of a teenage boy, riding a HelloRide bicycle, while a teenage girl is spotted sitting on the bicycle’s basket.

Source: Singapura Channel on Facebook

The post also stated that the picture was taken in the Choa Chu Kang area.

Most netizens unimpressed with behaviour

Netizens slammed the act, with many claiming that the pair were reckless.

immature teens comment

Source: Facebook

One netizen pointed out that they had seen many others doing so as well.

common occurrence comment

Source: Facebook

Others pointed out that while nothing happened, the teens were not thinking about potential consequences of their actions.

not thinking about consequences comment

Source: Facebook

However, one commenter decided to see the lighter sight of things, describing the scene as a “Titanic in very limited budget”.

budget titanic comment

Source: Facebook

HelloRide aware of incident

In response to MS News queries, HelloRide said that they were aware of the incident, and that they will continue to educate users on the responsible use of shared bicycles.

“We work closely with authorised partners and relevant stakeholders to address and deter any improper or damaging behaviour.”

“Where incidents occur, we take them seriously and follow up appropriately to ensure our bicycles are maintained in safe and serviceable condition for our users,” a spokesperson for HelloRide said.

According to Singapore law, reckless riding of bicycles on any public path in a manner dangerous to the public can lead to a fine of up to S$10,000, or a sentence of not more than 12 months’ jail.

Featured image adapted from Singapura Channel on Facebook and Land Transport Authority

