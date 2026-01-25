Girl spotted sitting on HelloRide bicycle basket while boy cycles in CCK, netizens slam their ‘immaturity’

Netizens slam behaviour after girl spotted sitting on HelloRide bicycle basket

On 18 Jan, a post uploaded to the Singapura Channel Facebook group sparked huge debate amongst netizens.

The post contained a photo of a teenage boy, riding a HelloRide bicycle, while a teenage girl is spotted sitting on the bicycle’s basket.

The post also stated that the picture was taken in the Choa Chu Kang area.

Most netizens unimpressed with behaviour

Netizens slammed the act, with many claiming that the pair were reckless.

One netizen pointed out that they had seen many others doing so as well.

Others pointed out that while nothing happened, the teens were not thinking about potential consequences of their actions.

However, one commenter decided to see the lighter sight of things, describing the scene as a “Titanic in very limited budget”.

HelloRide aware of incident

In response to MS News queries, HelloRide said that they were aware of the incident, and that they will continue to educate users on the responsible use of shared bicycles.

“We work closely with authorised partners and relevant stakeholders to address and deter any improper or damaging behaviour.”

“Where incidents occur, we take them seriously and follow up appropriately to ensure our bicycles are maintained in safe and serviceable condition for our users,” a spokesperson for HelloRide said.

According to Singapore law, reckless riding of bicycles on any public path in a manner dangerous to the public can lead to a fine of up to S$10,000, or a sentence of not more than 12 months’ jail.

Also read: Family of 4 riding e-bike along Bukit Batok Road sparks safety concerns