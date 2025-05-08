12-year-old girl in Thailand has no friends because she helps mum collect garbage

12-year-old girl who helps mum collect garbage gets ostracised in school

A 12-year-old girl in Thailand has endeared herself to netizens after sharing that she has no friends at school because she helps her mum collect garbage to make money.

A Thai influencer recently shared her story online, quickly amassing over 1.1 million likes in just two days on Facebook.

Girl ostracised for collecting garbage

In the clip, the influencer approached a couple of cats on a shopping cart because they were cute. After a few pets, he realised that the cart and cats belonged to a Fasai — a young girl who was sifting through a nearby garbage dump.

He approached Fasai and soon discovered she was out sifting through garbage to help her mum make ends meet.

When he asked if she had any friends, she began tearing up. She told him she did not have any friends because they called her a garbage collector.

Feeling sorry for the young girl, he offered her some money, but that only made her tear up even more as she vehemently rejected the offer.

But feeling that he needed to help her make ends meet, the influencer eventually convinced the young girl to at least let him buy some things for her at the local convenience store.

Made humble and practical choices

While they were picking out items, the influencer noted that Fasai only picked necessities such as rice, dried food, and various spices. He also noted that she often picked only the cheapest options, even though he was the one paying for the groceries.

He was especially impressed that all the items she picked were for her whole family, including the cats.

She even made sure to pick up some medicine to help her mum with her joint pains.

Mum had nothing but praise for young daughter

When Thairath reporters visited the family at their home, her 50-year-old single mum had nothing but praise for Fasai.

In addition to helping her mum with daily chores, Fasai would also help her mum with garbage collection on her days off. Although she focused on her studies during the school term, Fasai never missed an opportunity to accompany her mum during the holidays.

The single mum also shared that she had three children, of whom the two older boys are now working.

She revealed that after the clip went viral, people would often approach her to offer their support. Although she was reluctant to accept it, she said that she wanted Fasai to have the opportunity to pursue higher education because her elder siblings were never offered the chance.

