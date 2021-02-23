Girlfriend Of Tanjong Pagar Accident Victim Raybe Oh Is Out Of ICU

Earlier this month during the Chinese New Year (CNY) weekend, a fatal car accident along Tanjong Pagar Road left many Singaporeans shook.

Though there were many aspects to the tragic tale, the one that touched many of our hearts were Ms Raybe Oh’s selfless actions.

Ms Oh, the girlfriend of Mr Jonathan Long – one of the victims of the Tanjong Pagar accident – had rushed into the blazing car in an attempt to save her fiancé.

The 26-year-old was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital after suffering burns to 80% of her body.

Source

On Tuesday (23 Feb), the hospital provided an update on Ms Oh’s condition, saying that she’s out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and is in a stable condition.

Tanjong Pagar accident victim’s girlfriend now in high dependency ward

Following the Tanjong Pagar accident on Saturday (13 Feb), Ms Oh was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital while conscious.

Source

She had suffered severe burns to about 80% of her body, reported The Straits Times (ST).

After 10 gruelling days in ICU, Ms Oh is now in a stable condition and has been transferred to a high dependency ward.

Her family is also by her side supporting her.

Rushed into fire trying to save her boyfriend

Ms Oh’s boyfriend, Mr Long, was the driver in the white BMW coupe that crashed into the Tanjong Pagar shophouse.

She sustained her injuries after rushing into the accident site that was engulfed in flames, in an attempt to save her fiancé.

Source

According to ST, Ms Oh attempted to open the car door but got injured in the process.

The couple had recently applied for an HDB flat prior to the accident, said one of their friends.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Long’s dad said she was like a daughter to their family.

He added that while the family is dealing with their son’s demise, they are keeping her in their thoughts and will do their best to care for her.

Wish Ms Oh all the best in her recovery journey

Though the Tanjong Pagar accident is no doubt a tragic one, Ms Oh’s story is one of strength, love, and bravery.

We can’t begin to imagine the physical and emotional pain that she has been struggling with.

MS News wishes Ms Oh all the best in her recovery journey.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Michael Tay Photography and Google Maps.