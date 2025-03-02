3 young girls burned to death after kindergarten bus bursts into flames in China, driver allegedly ignored earlier fire

3 female students die after school bus catches fire in China

A tragic school bus fire in Huainan, Anhui province, China, claimed the lives of three young girls after the vehicle suddenly went up in flames while transporting kindergarten students.

Chinese media reported that the incident occurred on Thursday (27 Feb) morning in Yanliu Town, Shouxian County.

Bus erupts in fire while heading to school

The bus, belonging to Golden Childhood Kindergarten (name translated from Mandarin), was reportedly en route to the school when it suddenly caught fire, reports Malaysian news outlet See Hua Daily News.

Videos from witnesses and parents showed the bus completely engulfed in flames, with bystanders desperately attempting to open the rear door.

Although the bus had a listed capacity of 19 passengers, over 20 students were reportedly seen waiting by the roadside.

Parents also later discovered that the fire extinguisher on another bus from the same kindergarten had expired.

Local authorities confirmed that three children, all believed to be around five years old, died in the fire.

Father says bus was old & unrealiable

A grieving father, Mr Shao (name transliterated from Mandarin), revealed that his five-year-old daughter was on the bus and could not be rescued.

He recalled putting her on the bus at around 8am before it picked up other children. The fire reportedly broke out at approximately 8.30am.

Mr Shao also claimed the bus was old and unreliable, raising concerns about its maintenance.

Fire allegedly erupted earlier in the day but was put out

According to witnesses, the fire had started earlier in the journey, but the driver reportedly put it out and continued driving. However, the flames reignited, leading to the deadly blaze.

Authorities had previously announced a school bus safety inspection for the new semester on 17 Feb, but the tragedy still occurred.

Despite the horrific incident, Golden Childhood Kindergarten remained open, with concerned parents seen visiting the school on 28 Feb seeking answers.

