Glass Door In Serangoon Condo Toilet Collapses, Elderly Woman & Toddler Suffer Multiple Cuts

Glass Toilet Door Collapses On Elderly Woman & Toddler In Serangoon Condo

Our homes are meant to be our safe spaces, so when dangerous incidents occur, it always comes as a shock.

Unfortunately, this was what happened to a family who rented an apartment in Serangoon.

The glass door in the toilet suddenly shattered, causing an elderly woman and her granddaughter to suffer from several cuts and wounds.

Glass door collapses while elderly woman bathes granddaughter

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened in an apartment at The Garden Residences in Serangoon on 15 Sep at around 9pm.

The 35-year-old mother, Li Yue (name transliterated from Chinese), said her family has only been living in the unit for three months, while the condominium complex was completed a year ago.

At the time, her mother, 65-year-old Wang Fang (name also transliterated from Chinese), said she was bathing her two-year-old granddaughter, who was facing the glass door.

While she turned her back momentarily for a rinse, she suddenly heard the sound of an ‘explosion’.

When she turned around, she was shocked to see the glass shatter and instinctively hugged her granddaughter to protect her from the shards.

Both suffered multiple cuts

However, Madam Wang said it was too late as they both started bleeding from their injuries.

As the toddler was facing the glass door, she suffered cuts all over her body and sustained a 2cm wound on her forehead.

Due to the severity of the injury, the family was concerned that she would be disfigured.

Besides that, Madam Wang also had cuts on her arm.

Ms Li said that after she and her husband arrived home, they heard shouts from the toilet.

They quickly rushed over and found their daughter’s face covered in blood.

Subsequently, the couple brought them to Sengkang General Hospital, where it took two hours for doctors to remove the glass shards from the child.

She also revealed that her daughter was traumatised by the incident and has been reluctant to shower. Sometimes, she would suddenly cry at night, Ms Li added.

Developers offer gift certificate as compensation

When questioned by Ms Li and her neighbours, the developers said the glass door met the government’s specifications.

However, she said they would not take any responsibility for the matter.

As compensation. they offered the family a S$2,000 gift certificate and to reinstall the door.

Ms Li emphasised that they just wanted an explanation, stating that the consequences would be worse if her child were home alone at the time.

In an email response from the developers, they said professional engineers were responsible for the materials and installation.

They also added that it was impossible to eliminate the risk of the glass exploding by itself due to the nature of the glass’ processing and manufacturing method.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.