Woman in M’sia discovers ‘large & small’ glass shards in takeaway iced coffee, some puncture drink bag

Woman finds glass shards in iced coffee, shards resemble ice & puncture drink bag

A woman in Malaysia was horrified to discover glass shards in her takeaway iced coffee after noticing that two of the drink bags had been punctured.

Posting in the Facebook group Sha Deng Has Everything on 21 March, she shared that she had purchased five packs of iced coffee from a local coffee shop.

When she got home, she found two of the bags leaking and initially assumed the plastic was of poor quality.

However, when she poured the coffee into a container, she was shocked to see sharp glass fragments mixed in.

“There are so many large and small glass fragments in the ice,” she wrote in her post. Shards resemble ice cubes The shards, resembling ice cubes, had punctured the bags, making them difficult to detect. Thankfully, she checked before drinking, preventing a potentially dangerous situation. When she confronted the coffee shop, they strongly denied any wrongdoing. According to China Press, she suspects that a coffee shop employee may have accidentally broken a glass near the ice bucket, causing glass shards to mix with the ice cubes. She speculates that the employee may not have wanted to waste the entire bucket of ice, but was unable to remove the glass completely, leading to the glass fragments being mistakenly used as ice cubes. Netizens express outrage at incident Netizens expressed outrage, with one stating that while a single contaminated drink might be overlooked, five warranted a police report.

Another commenter mentioned that they encountered the same issue at the same coffee shop. They have since stopped patronising it.

A Facebook user criticised the coffee shop for being inconsiderate and wicked, adding that it deserved to be shut down.

The woman has reported the case to the police, and an investigation is underway.

Featured image adapted from @Red Apple on Facebook.