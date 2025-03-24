Woman in M’sia discovers ‘large & small’ glass shards in takeaway iced coffee, some puncture drink bag

Woman finds glass shards in iced coffee, shards resemble ice & puncture drink bag
A woman in Malaysia was horrified to discover glass shards in her takeaway iced coffee after noticing that two of the drink bags had been punctured.
Posting in the Facebook group Sha Deng Has Everything on 21 March, she shared that she had purchased five packs of iced coffee from a local coffee shop.
When she got home, she found two of the bags leaking and initially assumed the plastic was of poor quality.
However, when she poured the coffee into a container, she was shocked to see sharp glass fragments mixed in.
Another commenter mentioned that they encountered the same issue at the same coffee shop. They have since stopped patronising it.
A Facebook user criticised the coffee shop for being inconsiderate and wicked, adding that it deserved to be shut down.
The woman has reported the case to the police, and an investigation is underway.
