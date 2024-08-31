Golden Mile Tower blaze sends thick smoke billowing into sky, involved multiple vehicles at car park

Cars reportedly catch fire at Golden Mile Tower car park

Thick smoke was seen billowing from Golden Mile Tower on Saturday (31 Aug) afternoon.

A video shared on Facebook showed several vehicles on fire at the building’s open-air car park.

Smoke trail visible from a distance

Chris, an MS News reader, shared pictures of the smoke trail taken while travelling on Nicoll Highway.

The smoke was also visible from the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang.

45 people evacuated

SCDF confirmed in a statement at 2.29pm that the fire involved “multiple cars at the carpark”.

Firefighters subsequently extinguished the fire using two water jets.

About 45 individuals were evacuated from the premises as a result of the fire.

Three individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation but refused conveyance to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

MS News has also reached out to the police for more information.

