Golf buggy falls from 2nd tier of S’pore driving range, no injuries reported

Buggy spotted falling from 2nd tier of driving range in Singapore

On 21 June, a TikTok user posted a clip of an incident involving a golf buggy in Singapore.

The 20-second video showed a buggy rolling off the second tier of a driving range and landing in front of a golfer.

It is believed to have happened at Keppel Club on Sime Road.

Golf buggy falls from 2nd tier of driving range

In the video, a man is seen loading his golf bag onto the front seat of the buggy on the second tier of a driving range.

The buggy then abruptly starts moving and runs over the edge — landing in front of a golfer on the lower floor.

The two golfers captured in the footage appeared stunned by the vehicle’s sudden appearance.

Keppel Club confirms the incident

Following the incident, Keppel Club confirmed that the incident took place on Thursday (20 June) via a Facebook post.

The club also stated that there were no injuries.

Assuring that the safety of its members and guests is a “top priority”, the club noted that an investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to remind golfers to exercise care and caution on the course and on the ride too,” said Keppel Club.

