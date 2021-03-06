Iguana Spotted Taking Shortcut Across Pool At Warren Golf Club, Lepaks By The Edge After That

To be a member of a country club, one obviously has to fork out lots of moolah.

However, that’s just for humans. Iguanas, on the other hand, can live the high life seemingly for free.

At least, we don’t think this iguana, spotted taking a casual dip in the pool of Warren Golf & Country Club, paid a single cent for the privilege.

You won’t catch us envying an iguana often, but this is probably one of those times.

Iguana took shortcut across swimming pool

In a Facebook post on Saturday (6 Feb), a netizen was apparently amazed to find out that iguanas are good swimmers.

He only realised this when he saw the creature taking a “shortcut” across this swimming pool.

From the photos he posted, the iguana obviously ignored the lane ropes and simply swam across the width of the pool by leaping over them.

And that’s how you swim across a pool #likeaboss.

Iguanas are good swimmers

One netizen commented that indeed, iguanas are good swimmers.

Some children who’re bigger than an iguana would struggle to swim across a pool as casually as this iguana did.

And so gracefully, too.

Iguana lepaks at edge of pool

When it reached the edge of the pool, the iguana seemed to lepak there for awhile, just enjoying the afterglow of his leisurely swim.

Perhaps he did a little sun tanning too.

Living his best life, indeed.

A jealous netizen said as much when he lamented that the iguana had a better life than most of us enviously poring through his photos.

For us, we’ll just have to be satisfied with cramming with the masses in our neighbourhood swimming complex.

Swimming pool identified as Warren Golf Club’s

After being asked where this swimming pool was, the OP replied “Warren”.

He probably means Warren Golf & Country Club in Choa Chu Kang.

According to Warren’s website, the club does have an Olympic-length swimming pool, and from its photos it looks similar to the one the iguana was enjoying itself in.

Non-members can swim in the pool only if they’re a guest of a member, and even then they’ll have to pay $4.28 on weekdays and $6.42 on weekends and public holidays.

However, it’s free for iguanas of course.

Iguanas spotted having sun tanning party in Feb

To be sure, this isn’t the first time the creatures have been spotted at this particular country club.

In Feb, a large group of iguanas were seen spread out across the fairway, having a sun tanning party.

At this point, we think the iguanas are life members of the place now.

A large iguana was also seen elsewhere in Choa Chu Kang, chilling out on a flyover very near the Warren Golf Club.

Perhaps they’re trying to be the new otters, at least in Choa Chu Kang.

Don’t be envious of iguanas

Unlike iguanas, we can’t chill out anywhere, as and when we please.

But don’t be envious – at least people aren’t likely to say we look like Godzilla. And we’ll take our smooth, soft skin than their scales anytime.

We can always work hard, so one day we’ll be able to afford a country club membership – so we can share that pool with an iguana.

