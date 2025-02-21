Good Samaritan drowns after rescuing drivers whose vehicles crashed into canal in Thailand

Good Samaritan drowns after saving drivers from submerged vehicles in Thailand

A heroic act turned tragic in Thailand when a man drowned after being swept away by a strong current while rescuing two drivers whose vehicles had crashed into a canal.

Around 11am on Thursday (20 Feb), a sedan and a pickup truck reportedly collided, causing both to fall into the Rapeepat Canal in Nong Khae District, Saraburi Province

The Good Samaritan, later identified as 39-year-old Natthapol Samtia, was driving behind the two vehicles when he witnessed the accident.

Without hesitation, he stopped his car and jumped into the canal to rescue the drivers, saving their lives.

However, after helping the drivers to safety, Mr Natthapol became exhausted and was swept away by the powerful current, drowning in front of onlookers.

The local rescue team spent several hours searching for him, and his body was eventually found around 8.45pm.

Nobody jumped in to help due to strong current

A local resident along the canal captured a heartbreaking video on his phone, showing a man struggling to stay afloat in the fast and powerful current.

In the video, someone can be heard shouting:

Why isn’t anyone jumping in to help? He’s going to drown!

The man then disappears underwater.

Another video shows a pickup truck floating in the canal, slowly sinking.

Fortunately, the drivers of both vehicles were rescued safely and sent to Nong Khae Hospital.

Good Samaritan was known for his kindness

Sarawut Jaiboon, a close friend of Mr Natthapol, spoke about his kind-hearted nature, explaining that he was well-known for helping others in distress.

Mr Natthapol was one of three Good Samaritans who helped rescue the drivers.

One of the other rescuers shared that Mr Natthapol had managed to get the driver of the pickup truck to the canal bank before tragically drowning in front of them.

The 43-year-old pickup truck driver expressed his deep regret over Mr Natthapol’s death, stating that he would have likely died without his help.

