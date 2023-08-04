Changi Village Goreng Pisang Auntie Runs Stall After Son & Husband’s Passings 1 Year Apart

Auntie Reopens Million Star Fried Banana At Changi Village On 4 Aug After Husband’s Passing

Last February, the 49-year-old hawker who had taken over the reins of the famous goreng pisang stall at Changi Village Hawker Centre passed away from a heart attack.

Sadly, the young hawker’s father — fondly known as Uncle Chan — similarly passed away last month due to heart complications.

Despite the double tragedy within such a short period, Uncle Chan’s wife has no intention of closing the stall.

In fact, she expressed her desire to resume business to keep herself busy and distract herself from the pain of losing her loved ones.

Auntie reopens Changi Village goreng pisang stall

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 78-year-old Madam Li Ruiying (name transliterated from Chinese) shared her desire to reopen Million Star Fried Banana on Friday (4 Aug).

This came slightly more than a week after her husband, Mr Chen Fuzhi (name transliterated from Chinese), passed away from heart complications on 25 July.

18 months ago, Madam Li’s son passed away in his sleep due to a heart attack. The 49-year-old had helped to spearhead the stall’s online business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wants to reopen stall to not disappoint customers

Despite both tragedies happening within such a short period, Madam Li has no intentions of closing the stall.

Instead, the 78-year-old told Shin Min Daily that she wants to reopen the stall as soon as possible, so as to not disappoint her customers.

Doing so will also help to “keep her life busy” and distract her from the “pain of losing her husband and children”.

However, Madam Li said she will be making changes to the stall’s opening hours. Here are their updated business hours:

Million Star Fried Banana

Address: 2 Changi Village Rd, #01-49, Singapore 500002

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm, closed on Mondays, Thursdays, and irregular Wednesdays

Nearest MRT station: Changi Airport

We’re heartened by Madam Li’s strength to keep the business going despite the losses she has suffered. We hope customers will continue patronising the stall and support her through these difficult times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.