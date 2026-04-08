Govt agencies to conserve energy at facilities across S’pore due to Middle East conflict

Govt agencies to conserve energy by setting the aircon temperature to 25°C or higher, among other measures

As the Middle East pushes fuel costs up, the Singapore Government is taking the lead in a national energy conservation effort.

Government agencies have been told to reduce electricity consumption at their facilities across the island, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a joint statement on Wednesday (8 April).

All govt agencies directed to conserve energy with immediate effect

All ministries, departments, organs of state and statutory boards have been directed to adopt energy conservation measures with immediate effect.

This will be done where feasible, while balancing operational needs.

These measures “demonstrate the Government’s commitment to lead by example” in energy conservation efforts at a national level, the statement said.

Air-con should be set at 25°C or higher

The measures to be implemented include:

setting the air-conditioning at 25°C or higher

active management of operating times for air-conditioning, lighting and lifts

unplugging or turning off non-essential equipment and appliances when not in use

Government agencies will also step up the installation of energy-efficient systems such as LED lighting and smart sensors, and the replacement of electrical equipment with more energy-efficient alternatives, such as those with the highest tick ratings.

Public officers have been advised to switch off lights, air-conditioning, monitors and other electrical equipment when not in use, among other energy conservation habits.

S’pore businesses & households urged to conserve energy

The measures come after Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong called on Singapore’s businesses and households to do their part in conserving electricity.

In a ministerial statement in Parliament on Tuesday (7 April), he pointed to an “inevitable” rise in fuel and electricity costs in Singapore due to the Middle East.

Thus, Singapore households could adopt “simple measures” such as using fans instead of air-con and taking public transport instead of driving, he said.

To that end, MSE and NEA listed out five steps everyone can take to conserve energy.

Besides using fans and public transport, we could set our air-con to 25°C or higher, choose energy-efficient appliances (i.e. with higher tick ratings) and switch off appliances such as TVs, routers and computers at the power socket to avoid unnecessary energy use.

Govt will support energy conservation efforts

MSE and NEA noted that the Government will continue to provide support to individuals and businesses to help them save energy.

Eligible households may claim up to S$400 in Climate Vouchers to purchase more energy-efficient household appliances.

Businesses can make use of schemes such as the Energy Efficiency Grant (EEG) and Resource Efficiency Grant for Emissions (REG(E)) to help them invest in energy-efficient equipment and reduce operational costs.

Also read: Electricity tariffs in S’pore to rise 2.1% from April to June, S’poreans suggest reducing fuel taxes to cope with costs

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Featured image adapted from Jakub Zerdzicki on Pexels.