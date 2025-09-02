Grab CEO visits family of Indonesian driver-partner killed during Makassar unrest, offers condolences & financial support

Grab CEO visits family of driver who died in Makassar, launches new support programs for driver-partners

In a gesture of solidarity and support, Grab Group CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan flew from Singapore to Makassar, Indonesia on Monday (1 Sept) to visit the family of Rusdamdiansyah, also known as Dandi, a 26-year-old Grab driver-partner who died on 29 Aug after being beaten during unrest in front of the Universitas Muslim Indonesia campus.

According to CNA Indonesia, Dandi had been taking photos and videos of the demonstration when he was mistakenly identified as an undercover intelligence officer and attacked.

He suffered severe head injuries, including brain bleeding and a fractured skull, and passed away after being in a coma.

The Makassar Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) confirmed that Dandi was not involved in the groups responsible for the unrest.

Grab to provide comprehensive assistance for driver-partner’s family

Mr Tan was accompanied on his trip by Grab Indonesia leaders Dyah NK Makhijani, Dion Soetadi, Halim Wijaya, Tirza Munusamy, and Melinda Savitri.

Together, they offered prayers, moral support, and financial assistance to Dandi’s family.

“Grab wants to ensure that in both joy and sorrow, the family of the late Dandi never walks alone,” Mr Tan said in a statement.

Grab’s support includes immediate financial assistance and logistical help, as well as health coverage through BPJS Kesehatan, the Indonesian national health insurance programme.

In addition, Grab will provide business capital through GrabKios mentorship, a digital platform designed to help individuals, small shop owners, and micro-entrepreneurs maximise their income.

Mr Tan said he hoped this support would provide “a new foundation for the family to move forward with hope”.

The press release emphasised that this support is not a one-off response, but a “promise to continually accompany Partners and families in all circumstances”.

Grab Quick Response available from 2 Sept

As part of this commitment to support driver-partners, Grab introduced Grab Quick Response (GERCEP), an emergency initiative designed to provide rapid assistance during urgent situations.

GERCEP is accessible through three channels: a dedicated emergency hotline, the Emergency Response HelpCenter on the Grab website, and a LiveChat service with dedicated agents.

The system went live today (2 Sept).

The initiative was launched in response to several incidents that occurred amid the recent protests, including injuries to Aji Pratama, Budi Haryadi, and Moh Umar Amarudin, as well as the deaths of Dandi and Affan Kurniawan.

Mr Tan also expressed his deep condolences on Affan’s passing in Jakarta and offered prayers for the recovery of those injured.

The incident in Makassar occurred during a wave of public protests across Indonesia, which were initially triggered by controversial increases in politicians’ allowances and intensified following Affan’s death in Jakarta.

Some of these demonstrations have involved arson and looting, with videos of such incidents widely circulated on social media.

