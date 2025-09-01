Indonesian politicians’ homes looted & vandalised amid protests, 5 lawmakers suspended after controversial remarks

Indonesian politicians’ homes looted & vandalised amid political unrest

Indonesia’s ongoing protests have taken a more volatile turn, with crowds looting the homes of lawmakers, including that of the country’s finance minister.

The demonstrations began on 25 Aug, when university students gathered to oppose lawmakers’ controversial benefit hikes, such as a 50 million rupiah (S$3,900) monthly housing allowance — nearly 10 times higher than the national minimum wage.

Tensions escalated after the death of 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan, who was fatally struck by a police armoured vehicle during a protest in central Jakarta.

Since then, protesters have set fire to police stations, public infrastructure, and government vehicles.

Authorities have responded with tear gas, water cannons, and mass arrests.

Politician Ahmad Sahroni’s house looted

On Saturday (30 Aug), hundreds of people stormed and looted the home of House of Representatives member Ahmad Sahroni in North Jakarta.

Videos circulating on TikTok show the mob taking furniture, electronics, and luxury items, including a piano and life-size action figure.

Sahroni was not present during the incident, as he is believed to have travelled abroad the day before.

He had previously drawn criticism for remarks calling netizens who advocated for the dissolution of parliament “the stupidest people in the world”.

Mobs descend on more lawmakers’ homes

Later that day, social media users began circulating the addresses of other lawmakers, including television personality Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama and former comedian Eko Patrio.

A crowd first gathered outside Eko’s residence, where people were seen hauling away suitcases and sacks believed to contain valuables.

Soon after, a similar scene unfolded at Surya’s multi-storey home.

Videos show residents smashing glass tables and other furniture, while one man shouted “Destroy it!” amid the chaos.

Both Eko and Surya had previously faced criticism after they were filmed dancing during a parliamentary session on 15 Aug, at a time when the country was facing economic hardship.

By early Sunday morning (31 Aug), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani’s residence also became a target.

Crowds reportedly overpowered soldiers guarding the community and forced their way through the compound gates.

Footage showed dozens of people inside the home, many wearing hats or masks, carrying away electronics, furniture, paintings, and even clothing.

Around the same time, another mob allegedly ransacked the home of actress-turned-lawmaker Nafa Urbach, looting and vandalising the property.

Lawmakers issue public apologies, suspended from positions

In the wake of the riots, both Surya and Eko released separate apology videos on Instagram.

“I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart to all Indonesians,” Surya said.

Eko, meanwhile, pledged to “be more cautious” and to “faithfully uphold [his] oath as a representative of the people”.

Following the backlash, five lawmakers whose remarks had drawn public anger were suspended from their positions.

They include Sahroni, Nafa, Eko, Surya, and Golkar Party House Deputy Speaker Adies Kadir.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.