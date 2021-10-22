Grab To Provide 50% Off For All Passengers Travelling To Or From Changi Airport

Since more overseas travel options are opening up, more people will likely be making their way to and from Changi Airport now.

To cater to these folks, Grab is currently offering 50% off all rides to and from the airport.

With this promotion, Grab hopes to provide travellers with a smoother and more delightful airport transfer.

Discount for Grab customers to and from Changi Airport

As Singapore starts to reopen its borders and ease travel restrictions, more people are probably booking trips overseas via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

At the same time, travellers from other countries have begun arriving in Singapore to enjoy similar perks.

So far, 10 countries have established a VTL with Singapore — Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea (from 15 Nov), Spain, UK and USA.

Hence, Grab has decided to offer 50% off rides for passengers riding either to or from Changi Airport.

The decision to have such a promotion is apparently to make passengers’ airport transfer experience more comfortable.

Grab promotion to be capped at $10

Grab also hopes this initiative will help to create greater earning opportunities for its driver-partners.

To enjoy the promotion, customers can simply enter the promo code “AIRPORT50” when booking a Grab ride to or from Changi Airport.

The discount will be capped at $10 and is applicable for all transportation services except GrabTaxi, GrabResponse, GrabSHN and GrabHitch.

Book a Grab ride when going to Changi Airport

With the promotion in place, those who are planning to travel soon through the VTL can book a Grab ride without hesitation when heading to the airport.

Hopefully, this initiative will also help Grab’s driver-partners who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

