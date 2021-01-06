Grab Driver’s Daughter Makes Sign For Him, Hoping Her Father Will Not Be So Tired After Cleaning

Long hours behind the wheel, dealing with unreasonable passengers, and keeping the car spick and span, being a Grab driver is never an easy task. Yet, some passengers continue to take their services for granted and defy rules.

On Sunday (3 Jan), a passenger spotted an interesting sign on a Grab car informing passengers not to eat in the vehicle.

After a heartfelt chat with the driver, he took to TikTok to share about the encounter.

Adorable handwritten sign

Recently, when the man entered the Grab car, a unique sign hanging behind the driver’s seat piqued his interest.

It appeared to be a makeshift sign drawn on a whiteboard.

The words “Please do not eat in my Daddy car” was written on it in a child-like handwriting.

It was even accompanied with adorable drawings.

Grab driver’s daughter hoped sign will help father

Speaking to the driver, the passenger learnt that the man’s youngest daughter wanted to do something to help after seeing how tired her father was cleaning the car.

So she made the sign as a reminder for passenger to not dirty the car.

According to the TikTok footage, this was especially moving as the driver turned to driving Grab after losing his job during the pandemic.

Touched by the daughter’s actions to alleviate her father’s workload, the TikTok user captioned that one truly does not need a lot of money to be ‘rich’.

We are never too young to help

It’s indeed heartening to see a young girl noticing her father’s hardship and going out of her way to help him out.

She has certainly shown us that however young or small one might feel, one’s actions can still be impactful.

Not only that, she also teaches us an important lesson in recognising and appreciating the daily grind our loved ones go through for us to live a comfortable life.

