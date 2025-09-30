S‘pore Grab driver mocks teen on crutches & texts while driving, gets 1-week suspension

Grab driver mocked teen on crutches on phone while driving,

A Grab driver in Singapore has been suspended after allegedly mocking a teenage passenger on crutches and texting while driving in wet weather.

Last Tuesday (23 Sept), Eliza Neo — the passenger’s mother — took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group — to share how her daughter was left distressed after the Grab ride.

‘Later I carry her out lo’: Grab driver

Ms Neo told MS News that her 17-year-old daughter was walking with crutches as she was recovering from knee surgery.

Her daughter’s ride got off to an unpleasant start as she was hit with a S$3 late fee — the daughter had allegedly waited at a different pick-up point from the one the driver was at.

Later during the ride, the girl noticed the driver sending WhatsApp messages in a group chat while driving.

One of his messages read:

Later I carry her out lo.

One of the recipients in the group then responded by asking the driver to be compassionate as his passenger was on crutches.

“Crutches don’t need assist,” the group member replied. “Just need to help adjust seat.”

However, Ms Neo clarified that her daughter did not require any assistance — her domestic helper helped her into the car, and her older daughter assisted her at the destination.

“We don’t need the driver to assist,” she told MS News. “I think he was joking about carrying my girl as he received the late S$3 fee.”

According to Ms Neo, the driver also mocked her daughter by typing messages like “Maid on crutches?”, “Laugh out loud”, “Employer never follow”, as well as swear words in Hokkien.

In addition to the driver’s disrespectful words, Ms Neo expressed concern that the driver was blatantly texting while driving on wet roads.

“The floor was wet and his vision compromised, yet he still could text? It’s so disturbing!” she told MS News.

Teen with crutches felt ‘unsafe’ during ride

According to Ms Neo, her daughter was alone in the car when she saw the messages on the driver’s phone.

She was heading to Woodlands Health Campus from her home located along Woodlands Avenue 1.

“She was upset. How could the driver be texting and driving while discussing her?” Ms Neo said.

Her daughter, who takes Grab daily to and from school, did not dare to confront the driver directly.

Instead, the teen girl snapped photos of the messages and sent them to her older sister, who was waiting for her at the hospital.

Ms Neo shared that her younger daughter had just undergone knee surgery. While she is not wheelchair-bound, she needs help boarding and alighting, which her family and helper usually help with.

Grab driver suspended for a week

In response to MS News’ queries, a Grab spokesperson apologised for the customer’s “unpleasant” experience on the ride.

The driver in question has also been spoken to and reminded of the company’s Code of Conduct. He was suspended for a week, as this was his first incident and he had no prior records.

The spokesperson also assured customers that the incident is not reflective of the vast majority of their driver partners.

A mother’s message

For Ms Neo, the incident is a stark reminder of how vulnerable passengers with mobility issues can feel in everyday situations.

This time, though, the issue wasn’t inconvenience — it was safety.

“My girl is fine now, and no choice we still have to Grab [as she is on crutches],” Ms Neo told MS News.

“It’s not like it’s easy to hail a taxi off the street now.”

And while the teen has returned to her routine, Ms Neo said the experience has shaken her confidence in ride-hailing.

