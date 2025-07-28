Taxi driver accused of ‘cherry-picking’ after refusing ride from S’pore Zoo to Bukit Panjang

Taxi driver criticised for allegedly refusing ride from Singapore Zoo to Bukit Panjang

A taxi driver has come under criticism after allegedly refusing to take a passenger from the Singapore Zoo to Bukit Panjang, prompting accusations of “cherry-picking” fares.

The heated exchange was caught on camera and posted on the SGRV Facebook page, which stated that the incident took place on 24 July.

In the 1-minute-34-second clip, the person filming claims that a Trans-Cab taxi driver, despite being first in the queue, refused to pick up passengers.

The person filming does not appear to be a passenger himself. However, he began recording after noticing the driver declining the fare and telling others nearby: “It’s okay, go take a Grab instead.”

According to him, a passenger had asked to go to Bukit Panjang, but the driver allegedly refused the ride, saying the distance was too short.

Taxi driver & man filming start shouting at each other

During the exchange, the driver initially walked away, seemingly trying to ignore the person filming.

However, the latter repeatedly raised his voice, shouting for the uncle not to leave.

The driver eventually turned around and approached the man, and the two began shouting at each other.

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate into any physical altercation.

In the video, the taxi appeared to be empty and did not display any signage indicating it was only accepting specific destinations.

Behind the first taxi, at least four others were seen waiting in line.

Towards the end of the clip, the man filming mentioned that he would send the video to his friend at the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Netizens criticise ‘picky’ taxi driver

Many netizens expressed frustration over the incident, saying that if the taxi uncle had indeed refused the ride simply because the distance was too short, his actions were unacceptable.

One commenter pointed out that taxi drivers are not allowed to choose their passengers and that such behaviour can be reported to LTA.

Another added that drivers are only permitted to reject fares if they are changing shifts or have clearly indicated their intended destinations in advance.

Trans-Cab’s website states that, as per LTA regulations, taxi drivers can be fined S$300 and receive six demerit points for offences such as accepting private bookings, cherry-picking passengers, displaying a “vacant” sign while off-duty, or refusing non-cash payments.

Some taxi drivers admit to ‘cherry-picking’ on final trip home

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, some taxi drivers acknowledged that while refusing passengers is against LTA regulations, it can happen — particularly when they are completing their final trip before heading home.

Mr Chen, 64, said drivers living in areas like Jurong may be hesitant to accept long-distance trips to places such as Changi.

However, most passengers are usually understanding if the situation is explained politely.

Another driver, Mr Zhang, 55, said that unless there are special circumstances, drivers should not be turning passengers away.

He added that night-shift drivers often encounter drunk passengers and may decline the fare out of concern they could vomit in the vehicle or refuse to pay.

“We all know that refusing passengers is against the rules,” he said. “But if something happens during the ride, we’re the ones who have to bear the consequences.”

