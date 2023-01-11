Driver Allegedly Misses Turn & Charges Passenger Extra S$5, Grab Refunds Her After Complaint

Grab Driver Allegedly Misses Turn When On Phone And Charges Passenger S$5 More

Many choose to take taxis or private-hire vehicles for the convenience it offers, but sometimes, it can end up being more trouble than it’s worth.

On Sunday (8 Jan), Ms Teo, who goes by the handle @yrworkbestie on TikTok, shared a video detailing how a Grab driver allegedly missed a turn while driving her home.

Ms Teo later realised that she was charged an additional S$5 for the detour, although it was not through any fault of hers.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Teo shared that Grab eventually waived the additional fee.

Grab driver allegedly misses turn while fetching passenger home

Referencing another TikToker’s recent story of being charged extra by a Grab driver, Ms Teo said she had a similar incident the previous night (7 Jan).

She prefaced by saying that Grab drivers had always picked her up at her block. At times, she will even include a note to help drivers find their way to her block.

Ms Teo also had a habit of verifying the destination with her driver first.

As she boarded the Grab ride that fateful day, she confirmed her home address with the driver.

As they were nearing the destination, Ms Teo said the driver received a call and was on the phone.

Allegedly distracted, he missed the turn to Ms Teo’s block — the driver himself even admitted that it was his fault and conceded that he had remembered the address wrongly.

Driver charges passenger extra $5

According to Ms Teo, the roads near her place were all uni-directional and as such, the driver had to make a few rounds to get back to the destination.

This was when the driver allegedly started getting visibly annoyed.

Ms Teo explained that when he made the wrong turn, she didn’t want to just get down and walk the remaining distance as it was very late at night.

She was also alone and shared that her area was “not very safe at night”.

While she remained calm and helped the driver navigate back to her place, the driver seemed “angry”.

He apparently also asked Ms Teo why she couldn’t get down and walk while checking if there was a “secret lane” or “shortcut” to her place.

Found herself charged additional S$5

Even though Ms Teo eventually got home, she was shocked when she found that she was charged an additional S$5.

When she checked with Grab, they allegedly claimed that she was picked up slightly further from the pick-up point and was therefore charged for it.

She refuted this, saying she never changed or requested to be picked up at a different location.

Grab waives additional charge

Ms Teo felt that the driver was faulting her for his own mistake and questioned why drivers can include an additional fee without informing the passengers.

In her video caption, she urged Grab to investigate the issue thoroughly.

Under the comments section, many netizens also shared similar stories, such as being charged extra despite not being picked up by the driver.

Another netizen shared that a Grab driver allegedly dropped them off 2km away from their dropoff point.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Teo shared Grab waived the charge after the initial email.

