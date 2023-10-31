S’pore Grab Driver Asks Customer For Exact Location But Gets Bust Photo, Ride Later Cancelled

Grab Driver Asks For Exact Location In Geylang, Receives Photo Of Woman’s Bust Instead

In the case of ride-hailing services, both drivers and customers need to be punctual so nobody feels like their time is being wasted.

When a Grab driver texted his customer to ask for her exact location, he bizarrely received a photo of a woman’s bust instead.

Puzzled by the situation, the driver told the customer that it was of “no use”. The customer eventually cancelled the ride and the driver received a S$4 compensation for it.

Grab driver assigned ride from Geylang to Orchard

On Monday (30 Oct), a netizen who identified as a Grab driver took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share about the strange incident.

Based on the pictures, the Grab driver was supposed to pick a customer up from Pavilion Square at 345 Geylang Road and drop her off at Shaw House in Orchard.

Presumably having reached the location, the driver texted the customer at 7.54pm and asked for her exact location.

The customer then stated that she was in fact at “325 Geylang”, prompting the driver to ask “then why you put 345”.

Grab driver says bust photo has ‘no use’, requests for exact location

Instead of sending a picture of her exact location, the customer sent a picture of a lady in a revealing tank top with a cutout at the chest area.

Likely taken aback by the picture, the driver replied,

You send picture of your breast no use. Send picture of the place.

Unfortunately, the message was flagged as “inappropriate content”, likely due to the word “breast”.

The driver then edited his message, replacing the word “breast” with the colloquial term “nehneh”.

It’s unclear if the customer replied afterwards.

However, going by the OP’s caption, she may have eventually cancelled the ride as the driver claimed to have received a S$4 compensation for it.

MS News has reached out to the OP and Grab for more information on this incident. We will update the article if they get back.

