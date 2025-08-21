Grab apologises after fares of over S$1,000 quoted, error was corrected within 20 mins

System error resulted in Grab app displaying unusually high fares

Grab users hoping for a ride were shocked to be quoted abnormally high fares of more than S$1,000 for short trips around Singapore.

The company has apologised for this, saying this was due to a system error that was corrected within 20 minutes.

Grab users quoted high fares from 12 noon on 20 Aug

Grab users started posting screenshots of the app after 12 noon on Wednesday (20 Aug), gobsmacked at the ridiculously steep fares.

One user said he was quoted at least S$1,041.43 for a trip from Bugis to Tai Seng.

Another user faced paying S$1,518.20 to go from a club in Duxton Road to Changi Airport.

A woman who was trying to get a ride from the Singapore Zoo was aghast to be asked to fork out between S$1,560.14 and S$1,605.36.

She said she tried using the app on her husband’s phone and the same thing happened.

M’sian users also affected

Users in Malaysia were purportedly not spared either.

A man trying to get from the Johor Premium Outlets to the customs checkpoint was asked to pay up to RM4,005 (S$1,221.80).

Another would-be passenger in Kuala Lumpur griped over the RM839 (S$256) surcharge to travel just 5km.

‘Unusually high’ fares due to system error: Grab

Addressing the issue in a Facebook post on Wednesday (20 Aug) night, Grab said a system error resulted in its app displaying “unusually high” prices.

The error was corrected within 20 minutes, with Grab’s safeguards automatically preventing most of the incorrect charges from going through.

However, some users were affected by the incident, and full refunds for them were processed by 9pm on the same day, the company noted, adding:

We know this was an unwelcome surprise, and we sincerely apologise for this.

Grab is “doing everything” to learn from the incident so it doesn’t happen again, it pledged, advising users to message them if something does not seen right.

MS News has reached out to Grab for more information.

Also read: S’pore delivery rider receives food order from M’sia, Grab says it’s likely a prank & suspends user

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shawn Chin on Facebook and Kirsten Oberholster via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.