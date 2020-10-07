Grab Lifts Precautionary Measure Of Leaving Front Seat Vacant

For the past few months, Singapore has managed to keep our number of Covid-19 community cases low.

In light of this, Grab decided that from Friday (2 Oct), passengers are allowed to use front seats again.

Source

Definitely great news if you and your clique of 4 have had to separate for car rides in the last few months.

Grab allows passengers in front seat again

On Friday (2 Oct), Grab shared on their Facebook page that they will be lifting the safety measure that requires front seats to be vacant.

Source

But from now on, passengers will be allowed to sit beside the driver again. Groups of 4 can also share the same Grab ride now.

This measure was previously implemented in June as part of Grab’s hygiene and safety plan GrabProtect to minimise risk of Covid-19 spread.

Grab reminds passengers to remain cautious

Despite the easing of safety measures, Grab reminds passengers to continue to practice good hygiene and observe safe distancing.

Source

They also re-emphasise GrabProtect’s steps to keep safe on rides.

Besides wearing a mask and completing the in-app health declaration required, passengers are advised to notify them if drivers do not wear their masks.

Passengers are also free to ask their drivers for hand sanitisers that Grab has provided them.

Source

In times like these, Grab also recommends passengers to use cashless payments to minimise contact.

MOH announced resumption of more activities on 23 Sep

Grab’s relaxed safety measures came in view of community cases remaining low as well as Ministry of Health’s (MOH) updates on 23 Sep.

MOH had announced steps to resume activities such as facilitating safe business travel and allowing more employees to office.

Remain cautious & socially responsible

While we rejoice about authorities easing Covid-19 safety measures, we must not get complacent about Singapore’s situation.

Covid-19 continues to exist among us. As it is highly infectious, we should remain cautious and be socially responsible even with our new found freedom.

Got news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Financial Times.