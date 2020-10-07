Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (7 Oct).

All 4 of the local cases are among workers residing in dormitories while 6 are imported cases serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

New Covid-19 case in ICU

Though our total case numbers have been low and normalcy is gradually returning, things aren’t entirely rosy.

After months of going without any Covid-19-related deaths or very serious cases, Singapore recorded our first Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) yesterday (6 Oct).

MOH shared no other info besides the fact that the patient is in critical condition. MS News wishes the patient a smooth recovery.

More travel arrangements may be in the pipeline

With other countries also reporting a marked improvement in infection control, more mutual travel arrangements may be in the works.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung spoke about his plans in Parliament yesterday (6 Oct), explaining the intention to revive Changi Airport and in turn, Singapore’s economy.

Following successful agreements with countries like New Zealand and Brunei, Singapore will be in talks with more nations soon, including Hong Kong, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In the meantime, arrangements allowing travellers from Australia (excluding Victoria) and Vietnam to enter Singapore will start tomorrow (8 Oct).

Keep doing our part to curb infections

The heavy task of ensuring everyone’s safety doesn’t rest on the shoulders of the government alone.

We need to complement the efforts of our frontliners who have been working so hard, by doing our part to stay safe and be responsible.

Don’t leave the house if you’re unwell, except to see the doctor, and make sure to have your mask on at all times.

We’ve made very good progress so far, so let’s keep it going and fight Covid-19.

