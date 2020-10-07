Sole Covid-19 Patient In Intensive Care Unit Is 1st Since 5 Aug, 43 Cases In Hospital

A milestone of sorts was hit on 14 Jul, when Singapore achieved the feat of having zero Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sadly, that happened because a 62-year-old Singaporean man died that day, becoming our 27th Covid-19-related death.

More than 2 weeks later, another Covid-19 patient was admitted to the ICU, but the stay was short — he or she was discharged after 3 days.

Unfortunately, after a subsequent 2 months without a single Covid-19 patient in the ICU, another patient is now in critical condition.

43 Covid-19 cases in hospital

In a media update on the Covid-19 situation on Tuesday (6 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 43 Covid-19 cases in hospital.

1 of them is in the ICU, and in critical condition, it added.

He or she is a case that had previously tested positive, and was not in that day’s list of new cases.

No further details were given about this patient.

Previous ICU patient admitted on 3 Aug

The announcement of the ICU patient breaks our streak of 2 months without a Covid-19 patient in the ICU.

The previous ICU patient was admitted on 3 Aug, MOH reported in a media release on that day. At the time, that broke our streak of more than 2 weeks without an ICU case.

However, the patient admitted on 3 Aug was discharged on 5 Aug — in MOH’s media release on 6 Aug, it reported no cases in the ICU.

From 6 Aug to 5 Oct, no other Covid-19 patients were reported to be in the ICU by MOH — a time span of exactly 2 months.

57,612 recoveries in total

On Tuesday (6 Oct), MOH also confirmed 11 new Covid-19 cases, bringing Singapore’s total case count to 57,830.

However, 15 patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

That means we have 57,612 people who have fully recovered from the disease.

Additionally, 148 people are being isolated at community facilities as they have mild symptoms or are well but still test positive.

Streak of zero cases in ICU broken

While our long streak of having zero Covid-19 cases in ICU has come to a halt, we’re happy that for more than 2 months, none of our cases were critically ill.

Most importantly, we haven’t had any deaths since 14 Jul, and our fatality count remains at 27.

At this time where other countries are reporting 2nd waves, it’s something to be proud of.

MS News wishes those infected a swift recovery, especially the patient currently in ICU.

