Grab passenger in M’sia showed compassion to driver who missed road twice, urges others to do the same

Grab passenger treats driver with kindness despite him missing road twice due to ‘distracted’ mind

Instead of lashing out, a Grab passenger in Malaysia chose to be compassionate towards her driver, who had missed the road twice.

The driver later apologised and admitted that his mind was “distracted”.

On Monday, the passenger — who goes by Sailajah Selveekam on Facebook — shared about the encounter that taught her a lesson on kindness.

Grab driver’s detour caused delay of about 30 minutes for passenger

In the post, Ms Sailajah recounted taking a Grab ride driven by a man who looked to be in his mid-50s.

During the ride, the driver reportedly missed the road twice despite using Google Maps.

Even the Grab app detected that the driver had veered off the indicated route, and sent Ms Sailajah a prompt asking if she was safe.

Ms Sailaja soon grew frustrated as the detours had caused her to be nearly 30 minutes late.

She proceeded to ask the driver if he was okay, to which he softly replied:

I’m very, very sorry. I missed the turn. My mind was distracted.

Calmly guided him to her destination

After hearing that, Ms Sailaja put her frustration aside and calmly guided him to the destination.

She even handed the driver some cash upon reaching the destination, which nearly caused him to tear up.

Before disembarking the vehicle, she gently urged the man to drive safely and advised him to listen to IKIM Radio — a 24-hour Islamic radio station based in Malaysia.

Ending her post, Ms Sailaja urged others to similarly treat others with kindness:

Sometimes people aren’t careless. They’re just carrying something heavy we cannot see. Always choose kindness.

Netizens praised her for considerate & kind act

Ms Sailaja’s post has amassed over 16,000 likes and 3400 shares at the time of this article, with many people praising her for her considerate actions.

One commentator remarked that a small act of kindness has the potential to “change someone’s entire day”.

Another netizen supported Ms Sailaja’s actions, encouraging others to show empathy towards drivers who may be having a rough day.

One user pointed out that many are not vocal about their hardships and that kind gestures can go a long way in such situations.

