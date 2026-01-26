S’pore driver ‘proudly’ tells M’sian woman that Grab is ‘S’pore product’, tourist says company started in M’sia

Singapore driver tells Malaysian tourist that Grab is a ‘Singapore product’

A casual Grab ride in Singapore has reignited a familiar Singapore–Malaysia debate, after a local driver proudly told a Malaysian passenger that Grab is a “Singapore product”.

The encounter, shared on social media, quickly drew reactions from netizens on both sides of the Causeway, with many weighing in on where the ride-hailing giant really came from.

Grab ride sparks unexpected debate

On Monday (12 Jan), a Malaysian woman took to Threads to recount her experience while riding in a Grab car in Singapore.

The driver noticed that she was comfortable using the app, particularly when selecting a vehicle with a booster seat for her child.

This prompted the driver to ask if Grab was also available in Malaysia.

When she replied that it was, the driver confidently said: “It’s a Singapore product, you know. Power, right?”

The woman shared that she simply responded that Grab was “very good”, despite knowing that the company had its roots in Malaysia.

Netizens debate Grab’s origins

The encounter stirred conversation among netizens about Grab’s origins as well as Malaysian-founded businesses’ struggle for global success.

Many pointed out that Grab started in Malaysia and was founded by Malaysian-born businesspeople before relocating its headquarters to Singapore for further growth.

One user even added that if the original poster (OP) had corrected the uncle, their conversation would’ve been prolonged.

Others expressed frustration that many Malaysian-founded startups with strong potential often struggle to secure funding and scale locally, forcing them to seek growth opportunities overseas.

One user summed it up with a Malay proverb: “Golden rain in other people’s lands.”

How Grab started

According to NLB, Grab’s story began in 2011, when its founders conceived the idea during a Harvard Business School business venture competition.

In 2012, the company launched as MyTeksi in Malaysia, offering a safer and more reliable way to book taxis. It expanded into Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand in 2013, followed by Indonesia in 2014.

After achieving unicorn status in 2015, the company moved its headquarters to Singapore and rebranded as Grab in 2016, reflecting its growing suite of services.

Today, Grab operates in more than 400 cities across eight countries and has expanded beyond ride-hailing into food delivery, groceries, payments and e-commerce.

MS News has reached out to Grab for more information.

