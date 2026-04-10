‘Chinese please speak Mandarin’: Grab passenger says sign in vehicle is discriminatory, driver suspended

Sign in Grab vehicle says driver will not speak English with Chinese passengers, only Mandarin

A passenger recently took issue with a sign in a recent Grab ride urging Chinese passengers to “speak Mandarin”.

The driver will not speak English with Chinese passengers, according to the sign seen in a TikTok video posted on 7 April.

‘Speak Mandarin’ sign displayed behind Grab driver’s seat

In the clip, the user known as Ally described her Grab ride as “weird” due to the sign, which was prominently displayed behind the driver’s seat.

She turned to her husband, who was sitting next to her, and asked him whether he could read the sign, but he said he could not.

@aliciatadah Slightly offended on behalf of all mixed-chinese kids / Chinese friends that can’t read or speak mandarin 🤷🏻‍♀️ Is this inner race discrimination??? Also what happened to all Singaporeans conversing in basic English so we have racial harmony 😭 #tiktoksg ♬ original sound – Ally ✨ – Ally ✨

However, he replied in the affirmative when asked whether he was Chinese.

Woman says husband ‘got discriminated’ by sign

Ally thus said that her husband, who can’t read Chinese and speaks only basic Mandarin, “got discriminated” by a sign.

She explained that he took the simplified Chinese Level (B) till the age of 13, then stopped learning Mandarin when he went overseas to study.

While he’s now better at conversational Mandarin, he still can’t read much and was “sad” when he learnt what the sign said, she added.

Grab driver only grunted when she spoke to him

In a subsequent TikTok video, Ally said the couple had taken the Grab ride the previous Sunday afternoon from Kallang.

When she got into the vehicle, she greeted the driver and confirmed the location, but the uncle did not respond and just grunted at her, she noted.

Ironically, while she could read the sign, her name when she booked the ride was not in Chinese, as she is not fully Chinese, but her husband’s name is “the most Chinese thing you can think of”.

Thus, she questioned how her husband would have been treated if he had booked the ride and spoken to the driver in English — the only language he can speak.

‘Discriminatory signage’ unnecessary, S’pore’s lingua franca is English: OP

Ally further maintained that the “discriminatory signage” was unnecessary, especially in a place like Singapore, “where all of us have to speak English”.

She noted that the driver had an English name in his ID and his Grab licence was probably in English.

To netizens who still did not understand why the sign was offensive, she also pointed out that the fact they could understand her and communicate in Singapore on a daily basis meant that English is our “national language”.

In the comments, she said she had reported the matter to Grab.

In a third video uploaded a day later in response to further comments, Ally conceded that Singapore’s national language is Malay, but our lingua franca, i.e. “national language of communication” is English.

She concluded by saying to those who still don’t get it:

Singapore is changing in its racial harmony to a worse place than I think it has been before, and if you don’t see it, you are part of the problem.

Grab driver suspended, must remove sign

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), Grab said the driver involved had been suspended.

He must remove the sign and attend coaching to “ensure alignment” with Grab’s Code of Conduct before he can be considered for reinstatement.

Grab maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind, it added, noting that every journey on the platform “must be rooted in safety and mutual respect”.

MS News has reached out to Grab for more information.

Also read: S’pore manager allegedly tells staff they can’t speak Tamil at work, while other employees speak Mandarin freely

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Featured image adapted from @aliciatadah on TikTok.