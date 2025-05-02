Man in China plants explosives at brother’s grave, kills 3 nieces as they were paying respects

Man in China hides explosives at brother’s grave over land dispute

As part of an ongoing feud, a man in China secretly planted hidden explosives at his brother’s grave, causing it to explode and killing his three nieces as they were paying respects to their father.

According to Oriental Daily, the man has been sentenced to death, but is currently appealing his guilty verdict.

Uncle plants homemade explosives at brother’s grave

On 31 January, the three sisters from Hebei province visited their father’s grave during the Chinese New Year period. The sisters, aged 26 to 37, cleaned the grave before making offerings.

Soon after, nearby villagers began hearing sounds that resembled firecrackers. However, when they arrived at the grave, they found all three sisters dead.

Police investigations revealed that the man responsible was the sisters’ uncle. He had allegedly bought two boxes of fireworks last May before turning them into homemade explosives.

He then buried the explosives at the grave in Dec 2024.

The uncle was arrested two days after the women were killed and subsequently confessed to the crime.

His motive was a long-running feud over land

The uncle’s actions were seemingly motivated by his long feud with his brother — the sisters’ father. Because of the unclear demarcation of their land, the two brothers often fought over who owned what.

When the sisters’ father died in 2021, his grave was reported for an illegal burial.

This forced the family to relocate the grave, worsening the conflict between both families.

Despite other villagers’ attempts to mediate, tension between the two families remained high.

On 27 March, a court found the man guilty of the crime and sentenced him to death. His case was heard by an appeals court on Monday (28 April), but the results have yet to be publicised.

