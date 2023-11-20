Users Reportedly Find Green Lines On Phone Screens After Software Update, Visit Service Centres For Help

Green Lines Appear On Users’ Phone Screens Following Software Update

Since around a year ago or more, phone users, specifically those who own smartphones from Samsung and Apple, have reported seeing lines appear on the screens of their devices after updating them.

Unfortunately, this seems to have become an issue more universal among customers as of late.

Multiple netizens have taken to social media to claim that they have seen the same lines appear after updating the software on their phones.

Green lines appear on phone screens allegedly after software update

According to users online, they began facing the issue only after installing a software update on their device.

Posting to Facebook on 22 Oct, a netizen said that shortly after updating the software on his Samsung Note 20 Ultra, a green line became visible.

After researching the matter, he found out that more green lines might possibly appear on the screen of the device.

Another user said that after facing the same issue, she went to a Samsung repair centre. Staff then offered to port the number to another device but she declined as she had no other phone.

After getting accustomed to the green line, she updated the software on her device again — only for a new pink line to appear on the screen.

She eventually paid S$54 for its repair, and staff at the service centre told her not to install a similar update again.

A third user in Malaysia said her phone was in “very good condition” until a software update. The familiar green line then appeared on the screen, with a local service centre quoting her a RM600 (S$173.49) repair fee.

Issues affect devices from companies including Samsung and Apple

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus and Apple users reported facing the issue for devices made from 2020 onwards.

Between January 2022 and 15 Nov this year, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) received 12 complaints about the matter.

Users said they saw green, white or pink lines appearing across their screens after a software update.

Speaking to ST, CASE president Melvin Yong said most cases were about customers seeking free repair or replacement from the manufacturer or agent.

However, their requests could not go through as the devices’ warranties had expired.

For two such situations, CASE intervened to resolve the dispute by negotiating with whoever had sold the phone, Mr Yong said. He added that users facing a similar issue can contact CASE for assistance.

Responding to queries by ST, a OnePlus spokesman said, “We deeply understand the inconvenience caused to the affected users by this issue, and we sincerely apologise for it.”

OnePlus and a spokesman for Samsung advised those encountering the issue to approach their nearest authorised service centre for help.

Also read: S’pore Man In Disbelief Over S$500 Quote For Repairs After Samsung Galaxy Note20 Shows Green Lines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.