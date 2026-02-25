Groom in Thailand stages wedding procession for bride with convoy of 20 tractors

Groom provides 20 tractors during wedding procession, villagers rush to watch spectacle

In an unconventional twist to a wedding procession, a groom in Krabi, Thailand, organised a spectacular convoy of 20 tractors, turning his special day into an unforgettable spectacle that wowed both guests and locals.

Over 20 tractors brought to wedding procession

According to Honekrasae, the spectacle took place on Monday (23 Feb).

The groom, Mr Anupong Udomsri (name transliterated from Thai), 27, travelled from his home in Phru Tiao Subdistrict to the home of his bride, Ms Nittaya Ruengrat (name transliterated from Thai), 25, in Na Khao Subdistrict.

With him, he brought a convoy of 20 tractors, transforming the local roads into a lively parade that drew attention from everyone along the route.

The procession was part of a traditional Thai wedding where the groom must pass through several “gates,” or challenges, before entering the bride’s home.

Some of the gates required the groomsmen to perform physical tasks before Mr Anupong was allowed to enter for the ring ceremony and presentation of the dowry amounting to 500,000 baht (S$20,000).

Couple met at dice gambling gathering

The couple’s story was as unconventional as the wedding procession.

When asked where they first met, the groom revealed they met at a gambling gathering.

The groom jokingly shared that he would invite her to play “Kaeng”, a popular traditional Southern Thai card game, after the wedding, Channel 7 reports.

Groom’s family owns two tractors

The 20-tractor convoy wasn’t just for show; it had personal meaning for the couple.

Mr Anupong’s family works in palm and rubber plantations and owns two tractors.

Wanting to make the procession truly unique, he invited his fellow farming friends to bring along their own vehicles, creating a memorable and meaningful spectacle.

As the tractors rumbled through the district, villagers came out of their homes to record the event on their phones.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.