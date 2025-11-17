61-year-old man marries 19-year-old woman in Indonesia, reportedly gives her SUV as wedding gift

61-year-old man weds 19-year-old woman in Indonesia

A marriage between a 19-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man in Central Java, Indonesia has recently gone viral on social media.

Footage of the ceremony was first shared by TikTok user @lilykhansa.talita, who captioned the post, “The charm of a 19-year-old girl proposed to by a 61-year-old man,” along with the remark that “love knows no age”.

According to Tribunnews, the bride has been identified as Nabila, while the groom is known as Haji Duri, a 61-year-old furniture entrepreneur from Jepara.

Groom reportedly gives bride car as wedding gift

In the TikTok video, Ms Nabila is seen entering the venue accompanied by two women dressed in pink.

She wears a white bridal gown and a simple hijab adorned with jasmine flowers.

The footage then cuts to a khaki-coloured Honda HR-V being transported on a tow truck and decorated with wedding ornaments.

While many netizens believed the vehicle was given as part of the bridal gift, media outlets noted that the exact details were not confirmed.

Another TikTok user also filmed the HR-V being transported, reportedly escorted by several other vehicles, including a Jeep Rubicon.

Additional clips shared online show the couple posing in front of a floral backdrop, as well as moments from their solemnisation ceremony.

Couple’s large age gap draws mixed reactions

The 42-year age gap between the couple sparked a range of responses from Indonesian netizens after the videos went viral.

Some commenters offered light-hearted speculation, including one who suggested the bride may have been previously hurt by someone her age.

Others framed the match as a practical choice, noting that marrying someone financially established could offer greater security.

Amid the humour and debate, several users expressed more supportive views, saying the age difference did not matter so long as the couple were content with their decision and wished them well.

