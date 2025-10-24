‘I wouldn’t approve either’: Japanese man marries friend’s daughter 18 years after babysitting her

Japanese man marries friend’s daughter 18 years after meeting her at age 5

While love is unconditional, a big age gap in a couple often leads to raised eyebrows and some objection.

In Japan, a 53-year-old man confessed to marrying his friend’s 24-year-old daughter, 18 years after babysitting her.

The couple shared more about how they met on the Japanese TV programme Shinkon-san Irasshai! (“Welcome, Newlyweds!”) that aired on Sunday (19 Oct).

Their 29-year age gap and the circumstances of their relationship quickly drew widespread attention across Japan.

Took care of her when mother was busy at work

According to Japan’s Yorozu News, the man became close friends with his wife’s mother about 18 years ago.

Both worked at bars, and one day, when his friend had to step away for work, the man — then 35 years old — was the one who looked after her five-year-old daughter.

The man emphasised that at the time, he only saw her as a friend’s child.

Man wanted to formally announce relationship

15 years later, the daughter — now a young adult — began helping out at her mother’s bar, while the man had opened his own nearby.

The three would often drink and chat together after work.

The relationship between the man and his friend’s daughter deepened when they ended up watching a movie alone.

Following this, the two became close and soon began dating.

After they became a couple, the man decided to inform her mother formally, but before he could speak, his girlfriend blurted out: “We’re dating!” and stormed off.

Her mother froze in shock and later scolded him, saying she wished he had been the one to tell her.

Although she reluctantly allowed them to date, she opposed marriage.

A year later, the man could no longer resist and proposed.

He told his partner they should inform her mother before registering their marriage, but she insisted: “No need.”

Man marries friend’s daughter despite opposition

Eventually, the couple officially registered their marriage in January this year.

The husband said on the show: “If I were her father, I wouldn’t approve either”.

He then read a letter thanking his mother-in-law for her tolerance, promising to care for her daughter.

The story has since gone viral on Japanese social media.

Some netizens expressed discomfort over the pair’s history, calling it “emotionally complicated”, while others defended them, arguing that both are consenting adults.

Also read: 23-year-old Japanese man falls for classmate’s 83-year-old grandma, couple now lives together



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ABC Magazine Asahi.