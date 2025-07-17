Guardian S’pore launches new app, get S$8 off your 1st purchase & unlock daily S$1 deals

Shop your essentials anytime, anywhere with the all-new Guardian app

Let’s face it — weekends fly by way too fast. Between catching up on sleep, meeting friends, and tackling chores, there’s barely enough time for yourself, let alone to run around town buying shampoo, vitamins, and all the little things that keep us functioning.

Well, here’s some good news: Guardian has just launched a brand-new app so you can shop all your health and beauty essentials anytime, anywhere — and have them delivered straight to your doorstep. No more rushing to the store before it closes or lugging home heavy bags of bottles and boxes.

And it’s not just about convenience. First-time users get S$8 off their first purchase, and there are even S$1 flash deals to look out for. With everything from skincare to supplements at your fingertips, this app might just become your new weekend lifesaver.

Snag health & beauty staples for as low as S$1 on the Guardian app

Let’s cut to the chase. If you’re looking to stretch your dollar while stocking up on everyday essentials, Guardian’s new app makes it easier than ever.

Speaking of dollar, start with the Daily S$1 Madness deals, where you can unlock health, beauty, or skincare products priced at — you guessed it — a single dollar, simply by spending S$40.

Each week, around four items will be featured in the S$1 line-up. At first, they’ll show their usual prices, but once you’ve added S$40 worth of items to your cart, these products will automatically drop to S$1 each, and you can add one of each to your order. It’s a smart way to pad out your haul without padding the bill.

Just one catch: it’s only available for a limited time. So fire up the Guardian app ASAP and don’t miss your chance to score big for just a buck.

The app also features Daily Flash Deals, where you can save over 50% on popular picks, whether it’s facial masks, shampoo, supplements, or cushion foundation — all going for less than half the usual price.

More details on the Daily S$1 and Flash Deals — available from now till 13 Aug — will be shared in weekly teaser posts on Guardian’s Facebook and Instagram, so be sure to follow them to stay updated on the featured brands.

And since it’s Singapore’s 60th birthday this year, Guardian is joining the SG60 party, too.

From now till 13 Aug, enjoy a second item at 60% off across a wide range of health and beauty products on the Guardian app, website, and in all physical stores. This is your chance to double up on your favourites or grab an extra one for someone you love. Find out more about Guardian’s SG60 promos here.

Unlock exclusive Guardian app perks while you shop

To sweeten the deal, Guardian’s app also comes with exclusive vouchers for bigger hauls:

S$40 off with a S$200 spend

S$75 off with a S$300 spend

S$100 off with a S$400 spend

These come in handy if you’re shopping for a big family, stocking up on higher-value items, or simply prefer to buy in bulk — the more you add to cart, the more value you get.

For added convenience, Click & Collect lets you place your order through the app, choose your preferred outlet, and pick it up when it fits your schedule. No more waiting for deliveries or worrying about missed parcels.

As a bonus, enjoy S$8 off your first Click & Collect order, with no minimum spend required. Each app order also comes with a complimentary mystery gift, with free samples ranging from beauty and personal care to health products, so think of it as a mini wellness blind box.

To top it off, every purchase made through the app earns yuu points, which can be redeemed for rewards like discount vouchers and small treats. Just link your yuu ID in the Guardian app to start collecting.

Scan & Discover feature for in-store shoppers

Even if you prefer shopping in person, the new Guardian app still adds value with its Scan & Discover feature.

Simply scan an item’s QR code or barcode using the app to view detailed product information on the spot. This makes it easier to compare options and choose the one that best fits your needs.

The app can also come to the rescue when items are out of stock. If your go-to product isn’t on the shelf, just check its availability on the app and complete your purchase there instead.

Whether you’re browsing in-store or shopping from your sofa, this app brings it all together in one seamless experience. Download the Guardian app now for a more convenient way to shop, plus instant access to the best health and beauty deals.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Cyrus Oh.