Guardian has up to 30% off brands like Bioderma & CeraVe, plus 10x yuu points till 18 June

Whether it’s keeping your skin in check or making sure your vitamin game is on point, health and beauty routines have quietly become non-negotiables in our weekly to-do list.

If your bathroom shelf is looking suspiciously empty, now’s a good time to restock: Guardian’s ‘Power Up Your Health & Beauty’ campaign is now offering up to 30% off tons of products.

Things get even sweeter for yuu members, who can earn 10x yuu points across dozens of participating brands.

Saviours for sensitive skin girlies & guys

If your skin is so sensitive that it feels like it could flare up at the mere mention of fragrance or other harsh ingredients, you’re not alone.

Bioderma is the OG when it comes to fuss-free, dermatologist-backed skincare. Their Sensibio H2O Micellar Water and Sensibio Micellar Cleansing Oil are staples for melting away stubborn makeup while staying kind to even the most reactive skin.

CeraVe, meanwhile, is all about barrier repair. Developed with dermatologists, their Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Cleanser are packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate without clogging pores or triggering flare-ups.

And if your body’s just as sensitive as your face, Suu Balm — a local favourite developed by the National Skin Centre — is a solid go-to. Their Cream Body Wash is soap-free yet cleanses effectively without drying you out, while the Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser soothes with menthol, hydrates with ceramides, and stays light and non-sticky for daily use.

Look good from the inside out

Looking good goes beyond skincare — it starts from within.

Lactofit, Korea’s best-selling probiotic brand, offers targeted formulas for different health needs. Lactofit Gold supports gut balance and immunity, while Lactofit Slim adds Garcinia Cambogia, a fruit extract believed to aid fat metabolism and promote smooth digestion, making it ideal for weight management.

Homegrown brand The Purest Co. blends wellness with beauty in their supplements. Their Lean Up Pre+Probiotic Melts curb cravings, regulate appetite, and slow carb absorption, while the Collagen Glow Berries deliver marine collagen and vitamin C to hydrate, boost elasticity, and support skin, joint, and hair health.

When it comes to vitamins, Swisse has something for just about every concern. A reliable everyday option is their Men’s and Women’s Ultivite multivitamins — packed with nutrients to support energy, immunity, and overall wellbeing, whether you’re powering through back-to-back meetings or unwinding on a weekend getaway.

Personal care to help you feel your best

Just like skincare and supplements, your personal care staples play a key role in feeling fresh and confident day to day.

For underarm care that goes the extra mile, Blunies’ Ultra Brightening Deodorant is a multitasker worth knowing. It offers 48-hour odour protection, brightens and smooths with plant-based collagen, and is stain-free so your white tees stay spotless.

And for everything oral care, Colgate has you covered with a full range of toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash tailored to every concern, from whitening to sensitivity and gum health.

At the end of the day, self-care isn’t just about indulgence — it’s about giving your body what it needs to function, glow, and feel good. Whether it’s restocking your go-to skincare, finding the right supplements, or upgrading your deodorant, these everyday choices are an investment in your well-being.

