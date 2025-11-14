Enjoy a free Grab ride, 20% cashback on groceries & rides, plus no FX fees in JB with GXS FlexiCard

GXS FlexiCard offers 20% cashback on Grab rides & Jaya Grocer all weekend in JB

Everyone knows that taking a quick trip to Johor Bahru (JB), whether for café-hopping or stocking up on toiletries and groceries, is practically a national pastime for Singaporeans. And with the GXS FlexiCard, managing payments across the Causeway just got smoother, smarter, and far more rewarding.

Built for travellers, it offers generous rewards, exclusive deals, and zero foreign transaction fees, so you can spend more on what truly sparks joy.

JB weekends get even better with GXS FlexiCard

Gone are the days of rushing to the money changer or fumbling with crumpled ringgit notes at the cashier. Not only does the GXS FlexiCard take the hassle out of cross-border spending, it makes every purchase that much more rewarding.

If you get a GXS FlexiCard between 31 Oct and 31 Dec 2025, you’re in for a treat: score a free Grab ride in JB, perfect for that first dash from the checkpoint to your favourite restaurant or massage spot after a long week. Or save it for the trip back after your shopping spree, so you won’t have to lug heavy bags on foot.

Better act fast, though, this offer is for a limited time only.

Additionally, all GXS FlexiCard customers enjoy 20% cashback on Grab rides and 20% cashback at Jaya Grocer every weekend in JB, credited in Singapore dollars by the end of the following month.

Even your long-awaited makan sesh with the gang is covered, with exclusive F&B deals at popular JB eateries such as Fei Fei Crab Restaurant, KyoChon Korean Fried Chicken, and JWC The Factory 30 through GrabFood Dine Out Deals — simply settle the bill with your GXS FlexiCard to unlock an extra 20% discount.

No foreign transaction fees, no hidden mark-ups

Beyond the weekend perks that make JB trips a breeze, the GXS FlexiCard also shines as an everyday and travel essential, keeping things easy with no fussy fine print or complicated hoops to jump through.

For starters, there are no foreign transaction fees and no hidden mark-ups on exchange rates, which means what you see is what you pay. You’ll also get unlimited instant cashback on every eligible spend from just S$10, so even small purchases can earn you something in return.

It’s built with practicality in mind, too. The S$500 credit limit gives you enough room for a weekend of indulgence while helping you stay on top of your budget. And because it’s a credit card, there’s no need to preload funds like a debit card — just tap, go, and earn as you spend.

Plus, you can apply easily in minutes through the GXS Bank app, start using your virtual card instantly, and receive your physical GXS FlexiCard within five working days of approval.

And, unlike most credit cards, there’s no minimum income requirement and no monthly minimum spend needed to unlock rewards, making it a practical pick for anyone, from students and freelancers to first-jobbers finding their financial footing (and of course, those who frequently visit JB).

