S’pore’s 1st Halal Braised Duck Stall At Amoy Street Food Centre To Go On Hiatus After 8 Feb

Singapore’s first halal braised duck stall, Kin Men Seng Heng, has announced that it will go on hiatus.

Located at Amoy Street Food Centre, the eatery’s last day of operations will be tomorrow (8 Feb).

The stall has not yet given a reason for the closure.

Posting about the impending closure on Instagram and Facebook, Kin Men Seng Heng announced that the stall will be going on a hiatus.

Its last day of operation at Amoy Street Food Centre will be on Thursday (8 Feb).

In the same post, the eatery said that online orders were available till 2 Feb.

However, a follow-up post on 4 Feb stated that the last day for online orders via Grab and Oddle Eats had been extended to 8 Feb.

First established in 1976

First established in 1976, Kin Men Seng Heng holds much significance for diners in the area. The stall was first set up by Mr Koh, who moved to Singapore from Kin Men Island.

Currently managed by Mr Koh’s grandson, it attained its halal certification in 2022, according to Yahoo Singapore. The stall is now hailed as Singapore’s first halal braised duck stall.

It offers a wide range of scrumptious dishes, such as the duck rice set with flavourful meat slices and spicy chilli for customers to enjoy.

Diners can opt for the stall’s yellow noodles and soup, spiced with herbs and peppers.

All hope may not yet be lost for the eatery, however, despite its upcoming hiatus. In a Facebook comment, the stall urged customers to stay tuned for future announcements.

For those keen to visit the stall before its hiatus, here’s how to get there:

Kin Men Seng Heng Halal Hokkien Braised Duck

Address: 7 Maxwell Rd, Amoy St, #02-133 Food Centre, 069111

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 7am – 3pm

Nearest MRT station: Tanjong Pagar

