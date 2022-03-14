Hei Sushi Launches Halal Sushi Vending Machine In NUS

Sushi is one of Singaporeans’ most beloved food, whether from the nearby grocery store or at a fancy omakase restaurant.

Oftentimes, a few pieces of sushi are all we need to satisfy our cravings, and the easier it is to get our hands on them, the better.

Well, it seems as if Hei Sushi is making sushi lovers’ dreams come true. Recently, they opened a halal sushi vending machine at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The vending machine will be selling fan-favourite sushi from Hei Sushi. It will also be replacing the sushi every 4 hours so you’ll be getting fresh sushi no matter what time of day.

Halal sushi vending machine opens in NUS

On Friday (11 Mar), in collaboration with One Halal Nation, Hei Sushi opened a vending machine dispensing halal sushi in NUS. The vending machine is located in the Education Resource Centre in U-Town.

The brand claims that this is the first halal sushi vending machine in the world.

According to a Facebook post by Hei Sushi, it serves 42 different types of fresh and chilled sushi ready for consumption.

The sushi in the machine will be replaced every 4 hours. This is to ensure that the sushi available is fresh at all times.

Because of this, the machine will automatically switch off every 4 hours.

Once the sushi is replaced, customers are urged to purchase their sushi as quickly as possible before stocks run out.

Arduous journey setting up the vending machine

According to Amanda A Atan, managing director of One Halal Nation, setting up the vending machine at NUS has been an arduous journey.

In a TikTok video, Atan explained that it took them 1 year of research and development. After that, there was a waiting period for another 2 months for the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to approve the machine.

The official launch of the vending machine is an achievement for both One Halal Nation and Hei Sushi.

Hei Sushi is a halal-certified Japanese restaurant, with 7 outlets in Singapore.

Try it out for yourself at NUS U-Town

Being able to get our sushi fix instantly with the push of a few buttons is definitely a dream come true.

Sushi lovers can now have their sushi within a matter of seconds, instead of going through the hassle of waiting in line at a restaurant.

The vending machine is currently operating in NUS U-Town. So why not drop by and try it out for yourself?

