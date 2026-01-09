‘Food looks good to me’: Halimah Yacob joins debate over pre-packed food at Hwa Chong

Mdm Halimah Yacob says school meals ‘look good’, recalls simpler food during her school days

Former President Halimah Yacob has weighed in on the recent debate surrounding pre-packed school meals, saying the food “looks good” and reminding Singaporeans that school meals used to be far simpler.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (7 Jan), Mdm Halimah responded to the discussion sparked by photos of pre-packed meals allegedly served to students at Hwa Chong Institution (HCI).

“The food looks good to me. Must be recalling old memories when I was in school,” she wrote.

“The meals were much simpler, choices limited and portions smaller, partly because I didn’t have much money too.”

Her comments came amid growing scrutiny of centrally prepared or pre-packed meals in schools, with netizens questioning both their nutritional value and appearance.

Online debate over school meals

The discussion began after a Reddit user shared photos last Saturday (3 Jan) of meals said to be provided to secondary school students at HCI, with some commenters criticising the food’s presentation.

One netizen remarked that the meals “look worse than cookhouse food”, while others raised concerns about whether pre-packed meals could meet students’ nutritional needs or replace the traditional school canteen experience.

The debate has unfolded alongside the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) rollout of the Central Kitchen Meal Model (CKMM), which aims to address challenges in recruiting and retaining school canteen vendors by centrally preparing meals for selected schools.

Although HCI is not among the 13 schools slated to adopt CKMM from 2026, it became part of the conversation after the images circulated online.

Hwa Chong clarifies its hybrid canteen model

On the same day as Mdm Halimah’s post, HCI addressed the issue via an Instagram post.

The school said parents from both the High School and College Sections had visited the canteen to better understand food options available to students.

As part of a review of its hybrid canteen model, representatives from the Parents Support Groups and the High School Students’ Council sampled bento meals and reviewed menus together with canteen partner SATS.

According to the school, parents and students were able to assess portion sizes and variety, provide feedback, and view live food stalls that continue to operate alongside the bento offerings.

The bento meals are served in reusable containers, which the school said support food safety and sustainability efforts.

“We appreciate the continued support and constructive feedback from our school community,” the school wrote.

“As we work closely with our partners to provide students with a positive and well-balanced dining experience.”

Also read: ‘Worse than Tekong food’: Netizens compare Hwa Chong central kitchen meals to SAF cookhouse, question nutritional value

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Halimah Yacob on Facebook and u/taenyfan95 on Reddit.