Man Eats Handmade Buns By Son At JB Checkpoint, Was Worried S’pore Customs Would Deny Entry

Man Savours Handmade Buns By Son At JB Checkpoint

Many of us would have had the privilege of enjoying a homecooked meal by our parents when we were younger.

This was the opposite for one man in Malaysia when his son made curry potato buns for him to bring across the Causeway.

Since he knew that the buns would be prohibited at customs, he finished the entire container as he did not want his son’s efforts to go to waste.

Man finishes son’s handmade buns at JB checkpoint

On Sunday (5 Feb), the man took to Facebook to share the touching story.

In his post, he revealed that his son was worried that he would not have anything to eat when he returned to Singapore.

Thus, the boy decided to personally make curry potato buns for the OP to bring across the Causeway so that he would not go hungry.

Spent 1.5 hours finishing the buns

However, the OP was aware that such food items were prohibited by Singapore customs. Even so, he could not bear to break the news to his son.

Besides that, he shared that he was shocked when he opened the container as there were five buns inside.

This was too large of a portion for him, the OP explained, quipping that his son should have made two or three buns instead.

Regardless, he spent the next one-and-a-half hours slowly eating the buns.

He managed to finish all of them before going through customs.

Netizens praise son for filial piety

In the comments, netizens applauded the son for his filial piety. They also praised the OP for his good upbringing.

Another netizen pointed out that it was usually the parents who would make food for their children instead of the other way around.

Thus, this was a rare sight that proved that his son loved him dearly, they added.

On the other hand, one user remarked that the buns should be able to clear customs as they did not contain any meat.

In response, the OP revealed that the buns did actually have some chicken inside.

Unconditional love between parent and child

This heart-warming tale that the OP shared truly demonstrates the unconditional love between parent and child.

Kudos to him for finishing the buns and not letting his son’s efforts go to waste.

They must have been the most delicious buns the OP has ever had in his entire life.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.