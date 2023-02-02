Jobless M’sian Man Has Only RM10 In Bank Account, Kind Man Treats Him To Meal

Kind Malaysian Man Treats Jobless Man To Meal At Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

When strangers ask for money, many of us would be quick to reject or ignore them. However, this Malaysian man decided to extend his help to someone who needed a meal.

On 23 Jan (Monday), a Malaysian man named Abdul Haris Harahap, who goes by @hariskacho on TikTok, treated another man to a meal at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur food court. The latter was apparently unemployed and only had RM10 left in his bank account.

As of 2 Feb (Thursday), the video has garnered over 1.1 million views, with many netizens praising Abdul Haris for his kind actions.

The unemployed man asked him for a free meal

According to the captions in the video, Abdul Haris was queueing to pay for his food when the man asked, “Can you treat me to this meal? I just got fired.”

Thinking that the man was a beggar who wanted money, he kindly declined him.

However, after rejecting the man, he pondered about it and realised that the man had asked him for a meal, which meant that he was truly hungry. He immediately ran after the man and invited him to a meal at the food court at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Abdul Haris and jobless man had meal together

During the meal, Abdul Haris learned that the man had lost his job and that his boss had withheld his salary. As a result, he could no longer pay his rent and eventually had to vacate his home.

In fact, the man only had RM10 in his bank account and was considering borrowing from loan sharks to survive.

Abdul Haris was touched by his story and gave him some money to help him through these trying times. He also reminded the man to never give up despite the circumstances.

Netizens were touched by his act of kindness

The video has garnered over 1.1 million views at the time of writing. Many netizens were touched by Abdul Haris’ kind actions, such as this TikTok user who claimed the OP’s actions reminded them of their late mother.

Translation: Thank you bang for helping someone in need. It reminds me of what my late mother said, ‘Don’t be calculative, if you have more give those who need it’.

Another TikTok user shared that they’d accede to anyone’s request for food, without factoring in their appearances.

Translation: When someone asks me for food I just give without thinking about whether they look healthy, or if they’re lying, just let him eat, because Allah picked us to give our donation.

Abdul Haris’ act of kindness is indeed worthy of praise. We wish the unemployed man all the best and hope he will be able to tide over the tough times soon.

Featured image adapted from @hariskacho on TikTok