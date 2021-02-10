Realistic Bull In Glass Enclosure Makes A ‘Leap’ Out Its Cage At Pavilion KL

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just days away, many places in Singapore are already decked with festive decorations.

Though the displays are no doubt eye-catching, a CNY projection show featuring a robotic bull at Pavillion Kuala Lumpur quite literally stood leapt out at shoppers.

A Facebook video showing the 3D bull in action garnered more than 3,000 shares within less than a day.

Ultra-realistic bull charges out of ‘glass container’ at Pavilion KL

In the video, the initially silver-coated bull can be seen receiving a paint job and transforming into a golden one.

Source

Once the process was complete, the seemingly angry bull charged towards a sign that reads “TOGETHER FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19”, breaking the ‘glass enclosure’ it was in.

Source

Thank goodness, the spectacle was simply 3D CGI technology, projected on a massive LED screens at the mall.

Malaysians impressed by how realistic it looks

Many Malaysians have since taken to Facebook to comment on the ultra-realistic projection show.

Needless to say, many of them were impressed by how realistic the bull and cracked glass panel were.

Source

This netizen claims that she has seen this technology in China before.

Source

However, many were sad that they were not able to witness it in person due to Covid-19 protocols i.e. the Movement Control Order in Malaysia

This lady, along with many others, made the same point that they were only able to catch it on Facebook instead of seeing it in person.

Source

This user quipped that the bull could not wait for CNY too — hence his spirited attempt in ‘escaping’.

Source

Kudos to Malaysia for giving their citizens a little bit of festivities

Though it’s unfortunate that Malaysians are unable to see the projection show in person due to Covid-19 measures, we hope they understand that this is done with everyone’s safety in mind.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 pandemic shows signs of abating soon in Malaysia so everyone can visit their loved ones and friends once again.

Stay safe, Malaysians.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.