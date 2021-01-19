Adorable Zodiac Lanterns Blobbing Up & Down Over Chinatown Before Chinese New Year

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, Chinatown has gone into full gear in welcoming the niu year.

Having gathered a herd of ox statues onto the grass patch between Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, CNY lanterns have now been spotted at another corner of Chinatown.

Source

Seeing these cute and chonky renditions of zodiac animals hung overhead, netizens who miss the sight of traditional decor joke they look like emojis instead.

Chinatown lanterns feature 12 animals from the Chinese zodiac

According to Shin Min Daily News, this year’s lanterns at Chinatown are based on the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac, including mouse, ox, pig, and rooster.

Source

The lanterns are meant to be cartoon-like variations of the zodiac animals, which adds a flair of adorable playfulness to usher in the Year of the Ox.

Source

The lanterns will reportedly be lit up from this Saturday (23 Jan).

Imaginative netizens say dragon lantern looks like pufferfish

In response to a poll by the Singapore Eye Facebook page, netizens returned many creative guesses on what zodiac animals the lanterns represent.

Source

For this lantern set out to be a mythical dragon, one netizen was under the impression that it’s a pop-eyed pufferfish.

Translation: Pop-eyed pufferfish

Source

This yellow lantern was supposed to resemble a snake.

Source

Netizens, however, said it reminded them of Yellow Larva from the TV series Larva instead.

Source

Responding to a Facebook post by Shin Min Daily News, some nostalgic netizens share that they prefer traditional CNY decors.

Source

Look forward to this year’s lights & decorations

One way or another, we think these lanterns, when fully lit up, will look adorable as they are intended to be.

Even though there won’t be a CNY Bazaar this year due to Covid-19, families can still stroll down the streets in Chinatown and appreciate the grand decor.

What are your thoughts on this year’s CNY decor? Let us know in the comments below!

Featured image adapted from Facebook.