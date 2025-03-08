Hands outlet in Jewel Changi Airport closing on 10 March, 3 stores left in S’pore

Japanese brand Hands closing Jewel Changi Airport outlet after almost six years

Japanese lifestyle retailer Hands, previously known as Tokyu Hands, is closing its outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on Monday (10 March).

A notice about its closure, put up at the store, was shared in a video on social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Hands left with 3 S’pore outlets after Jewel closure

In the notice, customers were directed to Hands’ other branches in Singapore, located in Suntec City, Great World, and Orchard Central.

The official Hands website now lists just these three stores across the island, with the Jewel store conspicuously missing.

Hands thanked customers for their support at Jewel.

Hands opened in Jewel in 2019

Hands first opened in Singapore as Tokyu Hands in 2014, with its first store at Westgate in Jurong East.

It soon opened more outlets, with its Jewel store opening together with the mall in April 2019.

However, its Westgate store closed in August 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tokyu Hands rebranded to Hands

In 2022, the company was rebranded to Hands following its takeover by home improvement giant Cainz Corp, The Japan News reported.

After its rebranding, it introduced over 1,200 new products including Singapore-exclusive items, according to Time Out.

Unfortunately, this didn’t stop the closures, with its store in PLQ Mall closing in July 2024.

Burger & Lobster closing on the same day

The closure of Hands’ Jewel outlet coincides with the upcoming closure of another establishment in the mall.

London-based restaurant Burger & Lobster is also set to cease operations on 10 March, offering a one-for-one lobster roll promotion.

