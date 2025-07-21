‘Can a 300-month-old baby sign up?’: Netizens swoon over viral kids’ swimming coach in China

Mums rush to enrol kids in swimming lessons after handsome coach goes viral
With summer holidays in full swing in China, many parents have been arranging activities to keep their children active and engaged.
But in Hangzhou, some mums appear to have found an unexpected motivation — a particularly handsome swimming coach.
Since early July, a young coach in Zhejiang has gone viral on Chinese social media for his boyish good looks and sculpted physique.
Videos of him at the pool, reportedly taken by the children’s smitten mums, have been widely shared online.
The clips show him either shirtless or in a light swim jacket paired with colourful trunks, prompting many to focus more on the coach than the lessons themselves.
800 children signed up for swimming lessons
According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the coach, a teenager surnamed Chen, recently graduated from high school and has been accepted into the Nanjing Sport Institute in Jiangsu Province.
He is currently working part-time as a junior coach at the prestigious Hangzhou Chenjinglun Sports School.
The school is renowned for producing Olympic champions such as Sun Yang, Chen Yufei, and Luo Xuejuan.
This summer, it selected over 800 students from nearly 100 kindergartens in the city for its swimming talent programme.
Despite the school’s focus on cultivating elite athletes, much of the online attention has centred on Coach Chen himself rather than the programme’s training standards.
Young coach asks for privacy amid newfound fame
Social media users — many echoing the sentiments of the pupils’ mums — have flooded the comment sections of videos and posts featuring the coach, often leaving cheeky or admiring remarks.
“It turns out I was never interested in swimming because I hadn’t met this coach!” one user joked.
Another asked: “Can a 300-month-old baby still sign up?”
Following the viral attention, the young coach reportedly acknowledged his sudden fame in a post on 10 July.
While he thanked netizens for their support, he also appealed for privacy, saying the attention had started to interfere with his daily life and that he might deactivate his account if it continued.
