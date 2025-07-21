‘Can a 300-month-old baby sign up?’: Netizens swoon over viral kids’ swimming coach in China

Mums rush to enrol kids in swimming lessons after handsome coach goes viral

With summer holidays in full swing in China, many parents have been arranging activities to keep their children active and engaged.

But in Hangzhou, some mums appear to have found an unexpected motivation — a particularly handsome swimming coach.

Since early July, a young coach in Zhejiang has gone viral on Chinese social media for his boyish good looks and sculpted physique.

Videos of him at the pool, reportedly taken by the children’s smitten mums, have been widely shared online.

The clips show him either shirtless or in a light swim jacket paired with colourful trunks, prompting many to focus more on the coach than the lessons themselves.