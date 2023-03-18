Harry Styles Fans Listening To Concert Outside National Stadium Get Free Tickets From Strangers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Harry Styles Fans Get Free Tickets While Listening To Concert Outside National Stadium

British popstar Harry Styles finally made his way to our shores yesterday (17 Mar) for the second stop of the Asia leg of his ‘Love On Tour’.

While the singer’s concert was a highly anticipated one, not everyone managed or had the means to get tickets to the show.

For two Harry Styles fans who initially camped outside the National Stadium, fate smiled upon them when they received two free tickets from complete strangers.

As a result, they were able to get much more up close and personal with their idol, and even got to buy official merchandise.

Harry Styles fans sat outside National Stadium as they didn’t have tickets

TikTok user Emmarae shared her surreal experience yesterday (17 Mar) in a video.

According to the caption, she and her friend Yu An were eating tteokbokki or Korean spicy rice cakes on the floor outside the National Stadium, perhaps in hopes of soaking the concert atmosphere even from outside.

Harry Styles had kicked off his show at that point and was performing his hit song ‘Satellite’, which they were listening to from outside the stadium.

At that moment, two women came by and allegedly offered the pair their concert tickets for free.

Fans got to buy official merch & see Harry Styles up close

Although they weren’t sure whether their tickets would be voided seeing as the women had already entered using them, Emmarae said they were just happy to be able to get “so much closer” to the stage.

The tickets also gave them the chance to buy official Harry Styles merchandise.

Yu An is then pictured showing off the white ‘Love On Tour’-themed T-shirt he bought.

To top it all off, they finally got to see the man himself with their own eyes as he performed onstage.

Original Harry Styles concert ticketholders had somewhere urgent to be

Upon sharing her experience, Emmarae’s video drew disbelief and envy from viewers who could not believe her luck.

Even her own sister could not contain her jealously as she is seen in the video joking about throwing a pillow at Yu An’s face.

In response to a viewer’s question, Emmarae said that the original ticketholders had something else going on so they had to rush off.

Another user who commented below her added that a whole family originally seated next to her friend had left early as well.

Their reason was allegedly that concertgoers in front decided to stand up, blocking their view of the stage.

It appeared that Emmarae and Yu An were not the only ones who struck gold that night. One other netizen said they were the third group they saw to enter for free.

A few other viewers also mentioned noticing the duo at the concert.

MS News has reached out to Emmarae for more information. We’ll update the article if she gets back.

A moment to remember

This is certainly a moment that we’re sure these Harries — as Styles’ fans call themselves — won’t forget anytime soon.

Hopefully next time Harry Styles swings by Singapore, they’ll be able to get tickets and take in the full show.

Featured image adapted from @emmuhraeee on TikTok.