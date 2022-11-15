Harry Styles To Perform In S’pore On 17 Mar 2023, Ticket Presale Starts 17 Nov

Harry Styles To Stage Concert At Singapore National Stadium on 17 Mar 2023

With pandemic restrictions lifting, yet another international pop sensation will be gracing our shores.

One Direction fans will be pleased to know that Harry Styles has announced a concert in Singapore on 17 Mar 2023.

As part of his ‘Love On’ tour, he will be performing at the National Stadium. The general sale of tickets will start on 18 Nov 2022, while the presale for LiveNation members will be available from 17 Nov.

Harry Styles to perform on 17 Mar 2023

In a press release on Tues (15 Nov), Live Nation announced that Styles will be coming to Singapore on 17 Mar 2023.

As part of his Love On tour, he will be performing at the National Stadium.

One of the biggest pop stars now, Styles has achieved several accolades for his work. He recently released his third album, ‘Harry’s House’, to significant critical acclaim.

In addition, his self-titled debut solo album had the largest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

Fans can thus expect renditions of classic hits such as ‘Adore You’, ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Kiwi’.

Initially postponed due to the pandemic, Styles’ tour resumed in September last year. Besides Singapore, other locations for new shows include Bangkok, Manila and Seoul, among others.

Ticket presale starts from 17 Nov

Tickets are priced at $348, S$288, S$248, S$208, S$188, S$168 and S$138, excluding booking fees.

Presale for Live Nation members will begin on 17 Nov, from 11am to 11.59pm, via the following link. The general sale of tickets for non-members will start from 18 Nov, 11am onwards via Ticketmaster’s official channels.

Those interested can opt to purchase them from Ticketmaster’s official website, all SingPost outlets, or by calling the following hotline +65 3158 8588.

VIP packages will be available for purchase as well, with more details released soon.

Here is a summary of the concert details:

Harry Styles Live In Concert 2023 – Singapore

Date: 17 Mar 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: National Stadium

Ticket Prices: $348, S$288, S$248, S$208, S$188, S$168, S$138 (prices not inclusive of booking fee)

Styles is the latest addition to a truly star-studded lineup of performances in 2023.

We can certainly say it’s definitely not the same as it was during Covid-19. Tickets are sure to run out fast, so treat your friends with kindness, and tag them in the comments so they can mark their calendars and be among the first to score tickets.

