Here’s Where You Can Get 90-Cent Abalone, S$3 Bacon & More For Your CNY Dinner

Harvest Fresh Is Holding Its First Ever CNY Warehouse Sale With Seafood, Meats & More

From cookies to bak kwa to abalone, Chinese New Year (CNY) really is a time for the foodies.

The fact that celebrations always begin with a hearty reunion dinner just confirms the fact, and one would want nothing but the best when it comes to planning the spread.

If you’re still unsure where to get your CNY grocery shopping done, look no further than Harvest Fresh’s very first CNY Warehouse Sale.

Happening from now until 9 Feb, the sale offers discounts of up to 70% on premium seafood, prime meats, and uniquely curated meat platters to make this year’s dinner the most mouthwatering — and budget-friendly — one yet.

Make your CNY gathering extra prosperous with abalone & fish

Abalone is one of the most anticipated delicacies to have during CNY because of its rich flavours and what it signifies.

According to the Singapore National Library Board, the Chinese word for abalone, bao yu, is a homonym for the Chinese words for assurance (bao) and surplus (yu). In other words, it symbolises guaranteed wealth.

While seafood in general can be a hefty expense, especially during festive seasons, you’ll find that the opposite is true at Harvest Fresh’s CNY Warehouse Sale.

For starters, frozen half-shell abalones are going for just S$0.90 each — 64% off the usual S$2.50 price tag.

Alternatively, you can get a can of braised abalone for only S$9, saving you over 50% off its original price of S$19.

Just as significant as abalone is fish — its Chinese word, yu, is also a homonym for surplus.

The Harvest Fresh CNY Warehouse Sale is where you can get Chilean cod fish in a steak cut for S$14.90.

Now, your dinner table will have more than enough yu to go around.

For a full-fledged feast, you could add scallops and prawns — both of which will also be going at great prices at the sale — into the mix.

With all these on the menu, you can treat your loved ones to a taste of the Chinese seafood restaurant experience at home without the steep prices.

Upgrade your steamboat with juicy meats

With your seafood shopping done and dusted, it’s time to get to the meat of the matter — and by that, we mean literal meat.

If you’re planning a steamboat, you know it won’t be complete without a juicy selection of shabu shabu.

Once again, Harvest Fresh’s CNY Warehouse Sale has you covered with Kurobuta pork belly, Iberico pork collar, and US beef short plate.

All of them are retailing for S$10 or less at the sale, so you can even stock up on extras for multiple steamboat dinners.

The pork streak continues with premium pork belly rolls and sliced streaky bacon.

The latter is a particularly good deal as three packets retail for only S$9, making it a 70% discount from its original price of S$30.

If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice out there, there are also pre-curated platters that you can just grab and go.

The pork platter consists of premium pork belly shabu, Kurobuta pork loin shabu, and homemade pork meatballs, all for S$28.

For something even more bougie, the premium wagyu shabu platter comes with Japanese wagyu beef, Australian wagyu beef, and Angus striploin slices.

At S$68, it’s a little pricer than its pork counterpart but still a bargain for what you get as you’ll save 20% off its usual rate.

Whether you’re organising a steamboat or a BBQ, these platters are sure to be a hit with hungry guests.

Get mystery gifts worth up to S$50 & feast at buffet for S$12.90 at Harvest Fresh CNY Sale

Those expecting to shell out quite a bit on groceries would be happy to know that you can pace your payments with ShopBack, GrabPay, and Atome.

First-time Atome users even get an extra S$15 discount on their first purchase, so this is a good time to sign up.

All these savings are enough reason to make a beeline for the Harvest Fresh CNY Warehouse Sale, but there’s more that awaits shoppers.

If you hit a minimum spend of S$150, head to the redemption counter to claim a Mystery Gift worth up to S$50 (while stocks last).

One of the gifts is a CasusGrill Single Use Biodegradable Mini Grill.

As its name suggests, this is a portable, disposable grill that you can use to set up a BBQ anywhere, making it especially handy for small outdoor gatherings.

Besides that, you might also score dining vouchers from restaurants like Senshi Sushi & Grill and SENS Dining for a nice night out to reward yourself for surviving CNY hosting duties.

Speaking of dining out, you can even refuel with a buffet feast after working up an appetite from all that CNY shopping at the Harvest Fresh warehouse sale.

Apart from being conveniently located one floor above the warehouse sale, adults need only pay S$12.90 while children below 12 years old can eat to their heart’s content for just S$7.90.

The buffet lunch is available from 11am to 4pm from 2 to 4 Feb, and each person gets 45 minutes of dine-in time.

With that, here are the essential deets you’ll need to plan your trip there:

Harvest Fresh CNY Warehouse Sale

Address: 15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619735

Dates: 19 Jan – 9 Feb

Time: 9am – 5pm (now till 8 Feb), 9am – 1pm (9 Feb)

Should you prefer to shop in the comfort of your own home, you may also do so on the Harvest Fresh website here.

However, do note that the full range of products will only be available at the CNY Warehouse Sale, so a trip down would be worth it.

And finally, remember to follow Harvest Fresh on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for all the latest updates.

Nourish family bonds with a wholesome reunion dinner

Ultimately, a reunion dinner is a means to foster what matters most during CNY: family bonds.

There is no greater blessing than being able to catch up and reconnect with kin over wholesome dishes, made with that irreplaceable ingredient called love.

MS News wishes everyone a happy Chinese New Year in advance. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

