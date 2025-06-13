Harvey Norman factory outlet sale has free Musang King durians & S$1 Sharp washing machines

Score massive savings at the Harvey Norman factory outlet sale

Furnishing a home from scratch or upgrading your current set-up can cost a pretty penny. But with the right deals, you can score savings that hit the sweet spot between quality and price.

If you’ve been holding out for the best bargains on home appliances and furniture, you won’t have to wait much longer.

From now till 23 June, Harvey Norman is having a huge sale at its ESR BizPark factory outlet featuring jaw-dropping deals on electrical appliances, IT gadgets, furniture, and bedding.

And to make things even sweeter, you’ll get a free treat with a minimum spend.

Bring home free Musang King durian

Before we dive into all the amazing deals, here’s a little cherry on top: you’ll get to take home a delicious treat after a successful day of shopping for your dream home.

Spend S$600 in a single receipt at the Harvey Norman factory outlet sale and receive a coupon for 600g of Musang King durian while stocks last — just the thing to cap off your haul with something indulgent.

Redemption is just a stone’s throw away — drop by any time between 12.30pm and 9.30pm from now till 30 June to collect your fruity reward.

How to score a Sharp washing machine for just S$1

And now, let’s cut to the chase and show you how to really stretch your dollar at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet Sale.

By pairing your Climate Vouchers with Harvey Norman’s rebates (available on selected brands and models as a direct price offset), you can save up to a whopping S$1,400 on selected energy- and water-efficient appliances, making your next purchase a no-brainer that’s also better for the environment.

Take this, for example: you can get a Sharp Front Load Washer for just S$1 (U.P. S$531) after applying both rebates.

It has a 7kg capacity and is built for long-term efficiency, so you’ll keep saving well beyond the checkout counter.

More good deals on electronics & IT products

There are plenty of other deals that can help you slash your electronics spending, too.

For those heading out and wanting to look their best, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold is now just S$399 (U.P. S$599). It dries fast with no heat damage and comes with four magnetic attachments to help you get ready in a flash — perfect for busy mornings or quick glow-ups before heading out.

Prefer to stay in? Kick back with the Philips 4K UHD LED TV, now going for just S$698 (U.P. S$1,682). With a 70-inch display, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and seamless Google TV integration, it offers a cinematic viewing experience that’s perfect for long nights of guilt-free binging. It’s also energy-efficient, with a four-tick rating and an estimated annual energy cost of just S$85.

When it’s time to get back to work, the Acer Swift Go 14 Copilot+ PC has your back. Powered by Snapdragon X Plus and smart AI features, it breezes through meetings, documents, and multitasking, with a lightweight build that makes it a dream for both work calls and couch-side productivity.

Also on offer is the Asus Vivobook 16, now S$775 (U.P. S$999). It’s packed with thoughtful features like a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, webcam cover, a bigger touchpad, and even Antimicrobial Guard on high-touch areas to help keep things hygienic.

Here’s a quick look at a few more IT and electronics promos to watch out for at the factory outlet sale:

Mistral 6-Inch Desk Fan — S$19 (U.P. S$99)

JBL Flip Essential 2 Bluetooth Speaker — S$96 (U.P. S$119)

Coco Table Lamp — S$9.90 (U.P. S$39.90)

Furniture & bedding that are stylish, comfy & wallet-friendly

A good TV deserves an equally comfy seat, and Harvey Norman has sofas to suit every budget and style.

One cosy option is the LifeStyle Miley 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, going for S$979 (U.P. S$1,399) during the sale. It’s the kind of couch you’ll happily sink into, whether it’s for an afternoon nap or a late-night heart-to-heart talk with your BFF.

Of course, no home is complete without a bed you can sink into. Queen-size mattresses are also going on sale, including the King Koil Celebrate Austin Pocketed Spring Mattress at S$4,895 (U.P. S$9,799).

Even better? It comes bundled with a free storage bed frame and an extra 7% cash rebate for maximum comfort and savings.

Rounding out the Harvey Norman factory outlet sale are even more big-ticket items at slashed prices:

Alf Italia Eva Italian Extendable Dining Table — S$799 (U.P. S$1,699)

Serta Perfect Sleeper Bedford Queen Size Mattress — S$4,694 (U.P. S$6,709)

Sealy Posturepedic Titanium Cushion Firm Queen Size Mattress — S$6,731 (U.P. S$$10,129)

Harvey Norman factory outlet sale happening till 23 June

If there are three things Singaporeans can’t resist, it’s a good sale, freebies, and durians. And this event has them all.

Here’s how to get the Harvey Norman factory outlet:



Harvey Norman factory outlet sale

Address: 750 Chai Chee Road #01-01/02-02, ESR BizPark, Singapore 469000

Dates: Now till 23 June

Opening hours: 11am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

For more information, visit the official Harvey Norman website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

