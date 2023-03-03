Buangkok & Woodleigh Hawker Centres To Open In 2023, 25 Others Will Undergo Makeover

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New Hawker Centres To Open In Buangkok & Woodleigh This Year

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Dr Amy Khor, recently announced some exciting news for residents in Buangkok and Woodleigh.

At the recent Committee of Supply (COS) debate, Dr Khor revealed that there will be two new hawker centres in those neighbourhoods this year.

This comes after the opening of four new hawker centres at Senja, Bukit Canberra, Fernvale, and Punggol in 2022.

Apart from the two new additions, 25 existing hawker centres islandwide will receive a refresh.

Hawker centres to open at Buangkok & Woodleigh

Speaking on Thursday (2 Mar), Dr Khor said that residents in Buangkok and Woodleigh can look forward to two new hawker centres in 2023.

She added that the hawker centres will each have around 40 stalls and 700 seats.

Other than that, the hawker centres will be conveniently located near other community facilities and transportation hubs.

Dr Khor also pointed out that the space itself will have an inclusive design with high ceilings and good air ventilation.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Buangkok Hawker Centre will be located at 70 Compassvale Bow while Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre will be at 202C Woodleigh Link.

A media factsheet by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) states that the former will house 38 cooked food stalls and 721 seats.

Meanwhile, Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre will have 39 cooked food stalls and 725 seats.

Both hawker centres, the factsheet states, are designed to offer both patrons and stallholders “a comfortable dining and working environment”.

Other hawker centres will undergo refresh

At the debate, Dr Khor shared that residents in Jurong West can also look forward to the completion of their hawker centre’s renovation.

In her speech, she announced that the Jurong West Hawker Centre is scheduled to reopen in the third quarter of 2023.

Besides this, 25 other hawker centres will undergo repair work and renovations to improve the dining experience.

Citing some examples, Dr Khor highlighted the markets and cooked food centres in Holland Village and North Bridge Road.

NEA and MSE explained that hawker centres undergo restoration every six to eight years. This is to keep them in good physical condition while creating a pleasant dining environment for customers.

Sites of new hawker centres carefully selected

Previously, the government announced plans to build 20 new hawker centres, prioritising new estates and underserved estates in the heartlands.

Adding to her announcement, Dr Khor stressed that planners carefully considered the sites.

Among the things they consider are residential catchment, the availability of similar dining options, and complementary facilities.

Apart from residents’ needs, the planners also take into account hawkers’ livelihoods by assessing competitors in the area.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the National Environment Agency.