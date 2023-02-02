5 Hawker Centres Including Holland Drive Will Close For Renovations Between Feb & Jun

5 Hawker Centres Across Singapore To Temporarily Close For Renovations

Between February and April, five hawker centres across Singapore will be closing temporarily for renovations.

They include Bukit Merah Central Food Centre and Geylang East Centre Market & Food Corner.

The lengths of closure range from one to four months, with the latest closure ending on 30 Jun 2023.

Hawker centres close for renovations

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), five hawker centres will soon be temporarily closed for Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works.

The first one on the list is Sembawang Hills Food Centre, which will close for three months from 1 Feb to 30 Apr 2023.

Two other hawker centres – Mayflower Market and Holland Drive Market and Food Centre – will close for one month, from 1 Mar to 30 Apr 2023.

Folks who frequent these places still have about one more month to eat their favourite food before the temporary closure.

Likewise, regular patrons of Bukit Merah Central Food Centre should dine or dabao food there before its closure from 1 Mar to 2 Apr 2023.

There’s no greater rush than for customers of Geylang East Centre Market & Food Corner, however, which will close the longest.

Repairs and redecoration works there will last for four months, from 1 Mar to 30 Jun 2023.

Vendors hope for improvements after renovation

According to Shin Min Daily News, vendors at Geylang East Centre Market & Food Corner received notice of the renovations on Tuesday (31 Jan).

The stall owners are thus waiting for further details on the project.

In an interview with the Chinese daily, Mr Wang Heshun, a member of the Geylang East Centre Merchants’ Association, said that there are 79 stalls at the hawker centre.

However, Mr Wang pointed out that there are three to four stalls that have not been marked.

The fish porridge hawker claimed that many years have passed since the last renovation.

The hawker centre’s ceiling would allegedly leak heavily when it rains, so he hopes that the renovation will solve the issue.

Take note of the hawker centre closures

If you stay near these hawker centres or frequent them, do take note of the closure dates and find alternative food options to avoid disappointment.

And if you’d like to get a last bite of your fave dishes before the temporary closure, make sure to drop by soon if there’s still time.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.